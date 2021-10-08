Amazon's Cozy Fall Decor Section Is Filled With Warm and Comfy Gems Starting at $11
Once there's a chill in the air, it's time to start redecorating your home with warm, fall pieces that'll make your home look and feel cozy right through winter. Adding a ton of throw blankets is one way to go, but if you want a seamless fall ambiance, there are a few staples you should consider incorporating into your home decor. And lucky for you, Amazon has a whole section filled with fall staples that you don't want to miss.
To create a cozy sanctuary, one of the easiest ways is to add soft textured pieces and warm hues to the living room, bedroom, and dining area—this will look effortless, yet very put together. Fall-favorite fabric materials like silky soft velvet and fluffy fleece are ideal for your bedding and couch to give it a cozy feel in the form of throw pillows and blankets. However, you can also use textured accents and natural tones like burlap and jute in unexpected ways, like on your dining table to give it a relaxed appearance.
In addition to soft textures, color and light are big factors to make your home picture perfect this fall. Think golden accents, orange and yellow tones, and even plaid to add warmth to every room. Just keep in mind that adding these deeper colors needs to be offset by a neutral palette like white walls or light gray furniture. Another instant way to incorporate that comfy feeling is by lighting candles. The warm glow will give you a yellow hue resembling a dimming sunlight, and if you get a scented candle, your home will smell welcoming, too.
You don't have to spend a ton to get a ton—there are so many plush and autumnal-colored pieces available on Amazon, and many are going for just $30 and under. Browse this list below to get all the fall decor of your dreams.
Related Items
Miulee Decorative Velvet Throw Pillow Cover
Tossing a few autumnal-hued pillows on the couch is a quick and easy way to bring warmth to your living room. However, if you can't part with your lived-in cushions, you'll love this throw pillow cover that goes right over your existing pillows.The velvet-soft cover is on par with the fall trend and is lined with cute little tassels that give it a sweet touch. The set comes in six sizes and is available in 20 vibrant colors, including warm tones like orange, burgundy, and jam.
Lomao Fleece Dual Sided Throw Blanket
Adding a throw blanket for snuggle sessions and movie nights is a no-brainer. But finding one that's truly soft calls for a fleece blanket, like this one from Lomao. The dual-sided throw has a stylish jacquard pattern that comes in 12 colors and is made with plush polyester fabric that feels nice against the skin.
Urban Deco Gold Taper Candle Holders
Who says cozy is just for the couch? With these gold minimalistic candle holders, you can dress up your tablescape for the holidays and add fall flair with minimal effort. The tapered candlestick holders have a slim design, making them ideal for smaller dining tables or even the entry table. They come in three height sizes, which gives dimension while adding warmth to the space (literally). Another plus is you can completely alter your table setting design based on the color of the candles; Try orange or yellow candles for Thanksgiving, and for a fresh approach come Christmas, opt for white or green tapers.
Mkono Woven Storage Basket
Natural elements like wood, leather, and jute have a way of bringing the outside in thanks to those comfy brown tones. The 13-inch deep woven jute storage basket is both decorative and functional—not only will it add a fall touch, it'll also hide your kids' toys, magazines, remotes, and of course, throw blankets. It has a liner, two handles for easy moving, and a cute wooden tassel.
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Area Rug
Whether you have hardwood floors or tiles, placing an area rug in the living room or bedroom will dress the area up and keep your toes warm during colder months. This gorgeous woven rug does a great job of lightning up a space while also making it feel cozy with brown undertones in the Moroccan-style design.
J'Floru Fall Floral Wreath
A wreath filled with yellow, orange, and green colors is the perfect piece to welcome family and friends to your home. This 20-inch floral fall wreath is crafted with faux daisies and mini sunflowers and looks like it's growing, thanks to the green wildflowers that extend outward. This is one wreath that won't look small on your front door.
DII Jute Burlap Table Runner
If your home is the spot for Thanksgiving dinner, you know the table setting is just as important as the food. A simple, yet warm table runner like this jute burlap one is classic to keep around all fall and looks absolutely charming with faux pumpkins, leaves, and rose gold silverware. The casual table runner has frayed edges and colorful detailing in the middle. We especially like the red for fall, however, the artichoke, blue, or gray could work just as well.
Ogrmar Handmade Velvet Pumpkins Pack
Speaking of faux pumpkins, these little babies are adorable in their own right and can give you the fall look you want practically anywhere, like your fireplace mantel and your kitchen countertop. The set of six has a velvet exterior and comes in six colors, including plum, olive, and gray. The handmade pumpkins also have a little gold "stem" that twists in different directions, making each one look unique.
DearHouse Fall Maple Leaf Garland Pack
Decorate your mantel, staircase railing, or dining table with this gorgeous fall garland that's sewn with faux leaves that look just like the foliage outside. The natural-looking wreath has yellow, orange, red, and brown artificial maple leaves that are made out of silk cloth and are weaved together via the brown stem. It spans just under 12 feet and comes as a set of two.
Sullivans Farmhouse Ceramic Vase Set
Farmhouse decor is popular year-round, but the style known for natural wood elements and rustic finishes goes perfectly with fall decor as well. For an easy way to incorporate warm tones and a relaxed aesthetic, choose this ceramic vase set that feels as cozy as Grandma's house. It has a two-toned design with a speckled finish that's as comfy and cottagey as it gets. You can certainly display them as is, or add a few fall florals like blue cornflower or cosmos.