The Newest Amazon Storefront Features the Interior Design Style All Over Your Social Media

“The pandemic made us all redefine the who, what, and where we find happiness and inspiration—and our homes become the source of it all,” Krista Stokes told Real Simple in October 2020. The designer and art director for Hidden Pond, a resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, continued: “Our own walls instead of museums, our kitchen and dining rooms instead of our favorite restaurant, our individual workstations instead of one provided for us, our own bedrooms instead of escaping to a hotel when we need to recharge.”