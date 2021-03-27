This Unexpected Chair From Amazon Made My Back Pain Disappear

When I started working from home last year, I didn't jump on creating an office setup right away. For the first few months, I worked from my living room and kitchen table, but as you can imagine, slouching on the couch and sitting on a hard wooden chair killed my back. After realizing I needed to fix my WFH situation right away, I started to browse Amazon for home office essentials—but little did I know that the chair I'd end up getting would relieve my back pain for good.
Since I've always had lower back pain due to mild scoliosis (my spine is slightly curved), I didn't have the highest expectations when purchasing this faux leather chair from Amazon Basics. I definitely hoped it would be comfortable enough, but still expected to feel achy by the end of the day. There are dozens of "ergonomic" mesh office chairs on Amazon, but I decided to go with this one for three reasons: It looked nice, it wasn't bulky, and I wanted to try something different than the typical wheeled desk chair.
To my surprise, not only was the chair even nicer-looking in person, but it was comfy enough to relieve my back pain, too. After a few months of sitting in the chair, I realized my back pain started to disappear—for once, I wasn't hurting as much as usual.
To buy: $102; amazon.com
I'm not the only one who's experienced its back-relieving effects. Several shoppers mention that the Amazon Basics faux leather chair is "great for lumbar pain" and amazingly "sturdy and comfortable." One customer wrote, "This is the most comfortable chair in the kitchen… Everyone wants to sit in it. It supports my lower back really well—much better than any other chair." Even my boyfriend, who wasn't planning on using the chair at all, thinks it's so comfortable that he now sits at my desk when I'm not working.
My back pain from mild scoliosis will never truly go away, but right now, it's definitely the best it's been in a long time. The moral of the story? Get this faux leather chair—whether you use it at your desk, at the dining table, or just as an extra seat around the house, you won't regret it.