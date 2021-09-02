AllModern's Labor Day Sale Started Early—Here's What to Buy

Save an extra 20 percent through the long weekend.
By Christie Calucchia
September 02, 2021
AllModern is closing out summer with a week-long sale. Through the end of Labor Day weekend on September 6, 2021, the online home goods store is offering furniture and decor for every room of the house for less. On top of already low sale prices, it's taking an additional 20 percent off select items. All you have to do to get in on the extra savings is type in the promo code GET20 at checkout.

You can sort through the steep discounts by categories, including sofas, area rugs, outdoor seating, vanity mirrors, planters, wall art, and more. Pick a section to reveal dozens of pieces available for less than usual for a limited time. Many are already marked down by as much as half-off (you might even find higher discounts if you scour closely), so the additional 20 percent discount is just a bonus.

Whether you're hoping to redecorate your living room or spruce up your dining area, AllModern has tons of deals to help you do so. For instance, this neutral sofa is marked down from over $1,600 to under $850, and this contemporary five-piece dining set is just $528 with the promo code.

There are also plenty of opportunities to revamp your bedroom and enhance your outdoor setup in time for fall. You can shop smaller pieces, like this full-length mirror that would look lovely in the bedroom and this planter that's fit for a patio or front porch. Or purchase larger items, like a new bed frame for $200 off and an outdoor loveseat that's 31 percent off before you even use the Labor Day weekend promo code.

Keep scrolling to check out 20 of the best AllModern Labor Day deals available now. Don't hesitate to shop; some items are already sold out, and the deals won't be around for much longer.

Best Living Room Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Bedroom Deals

Best Outdoor Deals

