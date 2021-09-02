AllModern's Labor Day Sale Started Early—Here's What to Buy
AllModern is closing out summer with a week-long sale. Through the end of Labor Day weekend on September 6, 2021, the online home goods store is offering furniture and decor for every room of the house for less. On top of already low sale prices, it's taking an additional 20 percent off select items. All you have to do to get in on the extra savings is type in the promo code GET20 at checkout.
You can sort through the steep discounts by categories, including sofas, area rugs, outdoor seating, vanity mirrors, planters, wall art, and more. Pick a section to reveal dozens of pieces available for less than usual for a limited time. Many are already marked down by as much as half-off (you might even find higher discounts if you scour closely), so the additional 20 percent discount is just a bonus.
Whether you're hoping to redecorate your living room or spruce up your dining area, AllModern has tons of deals to help you do so. For instance, this neutral sofa is marked down from over $1,600 to under $850, and this contemporary five-piece dining set is just $528 with the promo code.
There are also plenty of opportunities to revamp your bedroom and enhance your outdoor setup in time for fall. You can shop smaller pieces, like this full-length mirror that would look lovely in the bedroom and this planter that's fit for a patio or front porch. Or purchase larger items, like a new bed frame for $200 off and an outdoor loveseat that's 31 percent off before you even use the Labor Day weekend promo code.
Keep scrolling to check out 20 of the best AllModern Labor Day deals available now. Don't hesitate to shop; some items are already sold out, and the deals won't be around for much longer.
Best Living Room Deals
- Breanna Sofa, $848 with code GET20 (was $1,649)
- Jerome Beige and Charcoal Area Rug, from $27 with code GET20 (was $65)
- Kasen TV Stand, $232 with code GET20 (was $290)
- Drake Tree Floor Lamp, $260 with code GET20 (was $687)
- Hassan Coffee Table, $212 with code GET20 (was $300)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Five-Piece Dining Set, $528 with code GET20 (was $821)
- Nambé Pop Four-Piece Stoneware Place Setting, $48 with code GET20 (was $60)
- Grifton Sputnik Sphere Chandelier, $142 with code GET20 (was $190)
- Aisha Upholstered Bar Stool Set of Two, $144 with code GET20 (was $297)
- Blomus Mera Drinking Glass Set of Two, $22 with code GET20 (was $28)
Best Bedroom Deals
- Arnette Full/Queen Linen Duvet Cover, $149 with code GET20 (was $435)
- Amella Two-Drawer Nightstand, $264 with code GET20 (was $499)
- Foxborough Oval Metal Full Length Mirror, $203 with code GET 20 (was $254)
- Krista Solid Wood Bed, $528 with code GET20 (was $730)
- Tobias Six-Drawer Dresser, $672 with code GET20 (was $840)
Best Outdoor Deals
- Finney Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions, $696 with code GET20 (was $1,267)
- Harding Pot Planter, $76 with code GET 20 (was $114)
- Brittney Two-Person Patio Dining Set, $576 with code GET20 (was $1,100)
- Edmont Matt Black Outdoor Armed Sconce, $103 with code GET20 (was $140)
- Elevation Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge, $528 with code GET20 (was $1,000)