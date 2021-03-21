You’d Never Guess This Mid-Century Modern Decor Is From Amazon—and It Starts at Just $14

Mid-century modern style has undoubtedly survived the test of time. From its emergence in the 1930s to its prominence in the 1960s to today, the iconic look remains as in demand as ever. Defined by clean lines, wooden materials, geometric shapes, brass details, and natural curves, the style can easily fit into a contemporary home, and you don't even have to search through antique stores to find it (though we wouldn't mind spending a Saturday doing just that).
Amazon has made it all too easy to shop affordable mid-century modern decor. Along with Amazon's own mid-century modern home brand, Rivet, and collections like Jonathan Adler's Now House line, it also has an entire section dedicated to furniture and decor inspired by the era. The page isn't an exhaustive list of all the mid-century modern pieces Amazon has to offer, but it does include over 100 eye-catching items that look more expensive than they actually are.
We took a look through this little-known section and the rest of Amazon's wide range of mid-century modern-inspired products and found 12 items under $200 that are so good, they'll make even ardent maximalists reconsider their home decor choices. Shop small accents like this set of sleek brass candlestick holders and larger pieces of furniture like this two-toned wooden desk—there's something for every budget and interior design plan.
Whether you're just looking to make a small refresh or if you're ready to furnish an entire room, Amazon has you covered with timeless mid-century modern decor starting at just $14. Shop some of our favorite picks below.
At this price range, you can find furniture for the dining room, living room, and home office. Shop desks, dining chairs, cabinets, and full-length mirrors featuring signature mid-century modern elements. Think tapered wooden legs, gold accents, and sharp lines.
For under $100, you can order smaller pieces of furniture and light fixtures, from walnut end tables to globe lamps to accent bucket chairs. While you might find similar designs from stores like West Elm and Design Within Reach, many of Amazon's options are far more affordable. And once you style them in your home, no one will know the difference.
It only takes a few key pieces of decor to solidify your interior design style as mid-century modern, and Amazon has plenty of items to choose from, like faux leather throw pillows, decorative plant stands, brass candlestick holders, and colorful prints to hang on the walls. Slowly collect them over time and watch your space transform.