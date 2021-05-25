This $8 Removable Wallpaper Is All You Need to Refresh Your Space, According to Amazon Shoppers
A change in season calls for some redecorating—at least in our book. If you're looking to revamp your space, adding new elements of color and texture is a great way to freshen things up and give a stagnant-feeling room new life. But if your schedule doesn't allow for a full-on furniture shopping spree or paint job, opting for quick and easy solutions like removable wallpaper will help achieve your interior design dreams without any hassle. In fact, there's one that Amazon shoppers swear by for all of their makeover needs: the Abyssaly Removable Wallpaper.
Earning more than 3,000 five-star ratings, this reusable vinyl wallpaper features an embossed etched pattern that Amazon customers say looks "beautiful" and "professional." Backed with a powerful adhesive and laminated in a PVC exterior, this wallpaper stays put and is built to withstand stains and damage. But if a messy situation does arise, all you need to do is wipe it down with a wet cloth to get it to look brand new again.
You have your choice of three sizes, ranging from 15.7 inches by 118 inches to 23.6 inches by 196 inches, and it has a convenient grid pattern along the back for precise cutting and application. Not to mention that the wallpaper comes in five stunning colors and prices start as low as $8.
To buy: From $8 with coupon; amazon.com.
In their reviews, Amazon customers vouched for the wallpaper's simple application, durability, and quality. Many highlighted that the sheet lines blend together once applied and that there was no peeling once it was smoothed out—all without harming their walls.
"Looks professional," raved a five-star reviewer. "The paper is a thick material and the wall I covered had a lot of damage on it. However, it looks very smooth and seamless and a lot has to do with the quality of the paper. It is also really nice with an embedded pattern on it, so it looks expensive."
It's also a no-brainer purchase for anyone looking for an affordable way to redecorate. "It goes on super easy, even on our textured walls, and the 'peel and re-stick' part is true," one reviewer vouched. "This has saved me lots of money I would have spent on paint and the whole job even with moving the furniture took about an hour and a half… It saved around $300 on paint and supplies and [in my opinion] it looks just as good."
And the best part is that it sticks to any surface. Plenty of DIY home enthusiasts have used it for projects across their entire home on a variety of objects—bathroom counters, ceiling fans, filing cabinets, you name it.
"Almost three months since I first applied to my bathroom counter and it's holding up beautifully," another wrote. "This bathroom gets daily use; toothpaste, lotion, and water gets on the counter daily. It cleans up easily like nothing was ever spilled on it. Absolutely zero lifting or staining."
See? The possibilities are endless! Give your home a major makeover at a fraction of the cost with the Abyssaly Removable Wallpaper. Get yours now starting at $8.