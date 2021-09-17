The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here—and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
living room
Designed by: Natalie Papier, Owner of interior design company Home Ec.
This long, narrow room has two distinct sitting areas, which are connected by a broad golden stripe that runs the length of the ceiling. The clever paint treatment also distinguishes the living space from the adjacent entryway.
How We Hang
When you're putting up art, don't limit yourself to the walls. For an unexpected and modern approach, suspend frames from the edges of shelves. This adds dimension to the display on the wall unit.
kitchen and dining room
Designed by: Delia Kenza, Brooklyn-based interior designer
Wooden accents, leather seats, and a swooping marble pattern bring an organic warmth to the modern cabinets and create a comfortable spot that family and friends will gravitate toward.
A Sliver of Silver
The lower cabinets' gray finish has a touch of metallic that pairs with the white marble like counters and backsplash to make the room feel big and airy—and off set the dark uppers and appliances.
Gather Round
The dining table sits between the front door and kitchen. A circular option is easy to maneuver around—as are low, sculptural chairs that push all the way in. Bonus: They're upholstered with durable, easy-to-clean fabric.
primary suite
Designed by: Keyanna Bowen and Emily Henderson
Even super-traditional elements like wainscoting and floral wallpaper feel fresh thanks to a mix of patterns (like the striped chair and sashiko bedding) and textures (from velvet to rattan).
zoom room
Designed by: Ryia Jose
No fake backgrounds for video calls here! Step up your work-from-home game with a calm, quiet office that provides plenty of space—and two desks—for more than one person
Pin-spiration
Use a scrap of fabric to DIY a bulletin board. Stretch the fabric over a piece of foamboard and staple it to the back. (The lines of the plaid help you keep it straight.)
multipurpose room
Designed by: Raili Clasen
A finished basement can often feel like too much of a good thing—lots of space, but no clear zones. Strategic furniture arrangement and clever paint projects give each area purpose and playfulness.
Game Changer
This Ping-Pong table is actually just a sheet of painted plywood resting on sawhorses. It sets up easily for tech-free entertainment and can be collapsed just as quickly to save space. The high-top bar and stools offer a perch for spectators who also want to chat with guests in the lounge area.
mudroom
Designed by: Katie Holdefehr, REALSIMPLE.com Senior Editor
An awkward little back hallway transforms into a hardworking mudroom with space-saving storage solutions, an easy-to-clean slate floor, and some double-duty stylish touches.
A Modern Hall Tree
Behind the door, a wall-mounted organizer collects coats and bags. To prevent clutter, enforce a "one jacket per person" rule.
laundry room
Designed by: Leslie Corona, REALSIMPLE.com Home Editor
When you do mountains of laundry each week, it makes sense to turn this utilitarian nook into a relaxing retreat. Mix decorative accents (greenery and photos) with clever cleaning solutions (built-in hampers and rolling carts).
Loads of Style
With removable wallpaper, plenty of art, and plants galore, this room feels like anything but an afterthought. If the space doesn't get a ton of sunlight—especially if it's in the cellar—go with faux flora.
outdoor spaces
Designed by: Eduardo Rodriguez, @thedesignerpad
The days of overly formal front porches may be behind us. All the loungy comfort of family rooms and back patios has migrated out front, where you can be social with your neighbors as you sit and relax.
Design Elements—Despite the Elements
Decorative accents are the secret to making a porch feel like a living space—not a pass-through. Incorporate weatherproof rugs, pillows, ceramics, and baskets.
Divide and Conquer
When decorating your outdoor area, use the same concepts you would inside. Create zones for lounging, eating, and cooking, and make the mall as comfy as possible.
Step It Up
Full-width steps make a nice, safe transition between the composite deck and stone patio in the backyard. They also serve as bleacher-style seating at larger gatherings.
Everything Old Is New
Our partner, Gialluisi Custom Homes, totally modernized this early 1900s Victorian in Westfield, N.J.
organized spaces
Designed by: Nikki Boyd, @athomewithnikki
Targeting less obvious micro clutter can help you feel more in control of your space. These are the spots that, when neat and tidy, will keep your home humming.
Small Victories
Corral guest-appropriate glassware in baskets to make table setting a cinch, pour frozen produce into see-through bags, and dedicate a drawer to mending tools in your closet—where you need to make the repairs.
