Daylight Saving Time Is This Weekend—Time to Do These 7 Things Around Your Home

You know all of those little home maintenance tasks we tend to forget about or put off doing? Yes, including flipping mattresses and checking the smoke detectors. Daylight Saving Time is our twice-yearly reminder to tackle that to-do list. As we prepare for the clocks to fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 4, we're also drafting up our list of chores to tackle with the extra time we'll gain. While these little chores aren't exactly fun, most of them only take about 15 minutes, and they promise to make your home safer and help your belongings last longer. Plus, just think, once you finish the to-do's below, you won't have to worry about them for another six months.

