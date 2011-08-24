8 Custom Calling Cards

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
minted.com
No more scrambling to find a scrap of paper to jot down your contact information. Keep a stack of contact cards in your bag and forget the fret.
Minted Candy Stripe Business Cards

minted.com

These cards make a statement and a great first impression. The vibrant color options and fun fonts make this card a joy to hand out (and to receive).

To buy: $35 for 50, minted.com.

Featured August 2011

Tiny Prints Contact Me Cards

tinyprints.com

The stark black-and-white cover and partial fold make this card stand out.

To buy: $15 for 10, tinyprints.com.

Erin Condren Call Me Cards Taffy

erincondren.com

Make a card with the entire family’s names and info and send it out to friends and relatives to stay in touch or announce a change of address.

To buy: $75 for 100, erincondren.com.

Polka Dot Design Bamboo Swizzles Calling Card

polkadotdesign.com

A simple design on the front with a contrasting one on the back. Use these to spread the word about your small business.

To buy: $27.50 for 50, polkadotdesign.com.

Iomoi Ling the Elephant Blue Cards

iomoi.com

Perfect for the sophisticated woman on the go. Pass out these elegant cards as you dash to your next appointment.

To buy: $78 for 50, iomoi.com.

Kodak Mommy Card: Red and Blue Dots

kodakgallery.com

Arrange a play date for your child and her newfound friend. Hand over this photo card with your contact info, so the caretaker remembers whom their little one will be playing with.

To buy: $13 for 50, kodakgallery.com.

Slim Retro Calling Cards

etsy.com

These slim cards are stylish and eco-friendly, to boot. Printed on 100 percent post–consumer waste recycled paper, they can even double as advertising bookmarks.

To buy: $15 for 30, etsy.com.

Shutterfly Navy Weave Calling Card

shutterfly.com

A preppy version with a blue-and-white basket-weave design. Hand one out to a new tennis or golf partner to schedule extra rounds.

To buy: $15 for 50, shutterfly.com.

By Stephanie Sisco