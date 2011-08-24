8 Custom Calling Cards
Minted Candy Stripe Business Cards
These cards make a statement and a great first impression. The vibrant color options and fun fonts make this card a joy to hand out (and to receive).
To buy: $35 for 50, minted.com.
Featured August 2011
Tiny Prints Contact Me Cards
The stark black-and-white cover and partial fold make this card stand out.
To buy: $15 for 10, tinyprints.com.
Erin Condren Call Me Cards Taffy
Make a card with the entire family’s names and info and send it out to friends and relatives to stay in touch or announce a change of address.
To buy: $75 for 100, erincondren.com.
Polka Dot Design Bamboo Swizzles Calling Card
A simple design on the front with a contrasting one on the back. Use these to spread the word about your small business.
To buy: $27.50 for 50, polkadotdesign.com.
Iomoi Ling the Elephant Blue Cards
Perfect for the sophisticated woman on the go. Pass out these elegant cards as you dash to your next appointment.
To buy: $78 for 50, iomoi.com.
Kodak Mommy Card: Red and Blue Dots
Arrange a play date for your child and her newfound friend. Hand over this photo card with your contact info, so the caretaker remembers whom their little one will be playing with.
To buy: $13 for 50, kodakgallery.com.
Slim Retro Calling Cards
These slim cards are stylish and eco-friendly, to boot. Printed on 100 percent post–consumer waste recycled paper, they can even double as advertising bookmarks.
To buy: $15 for 30, etsy.com.
Shutterfly Navy Weave Calling Card
A preppy version with a blue-and-white basket-weave design. Hand one out to a new tennis or golf partner to schedule extra rounds.
To buy: $15 for 50, shutterfly.com.
