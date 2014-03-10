9 Cool Bike Accessories
Yakkay Helmet
No longer is fashion an excuse to go on the road without the right gear. Don a protective black PVC shell helmet that disguises itself as a stylish cap.
To buy: $136, heritagebicycles.com.
Featured March 2014
Garmin Edge 200 Bike Computer
Whether you’re taking a joy ride or ready for a serious sweat session, this smart clip-on gadget tracks miles, calories, and speed. Plus, it logs previous rides to take the guesswork out of your cycling routine.
To buy: $130, dickssportinggoods.com.
Wicker Bike Basket
If you’re more the cruising type, this charming basket is for you. Toss in your purse or farmers’ market spoils for effortless transport on the go.
To buy: $40, cwonder.com.
Era Headset
This sleek cell accessory offers a hands-free way to communicate while pedaling. An added perk? It can also play your favorite tunes with just the touch of a button.
To buy: $130, jawbone.com.
Japanese Bike Bell
Nostalgic yet useful, this bell offers a way to say hello to friends you pass along the road or to safely cruise more easily throughout traffic.
To buy: $20, poketo.com.
Bicycle Wine Rack
No need to worry about a clinking bottle on your ride to a friend’s house—this minimal yet sturdy leather attachment keeps a bottle of vino safely strapped to your ride.
To buy: $32, etsy.com.
Linus Headlamp
See clearly no matter the time of day with this vintage-inspired headlight that uses a modern and powerful LED bulb.
To buy: $38, linusbike.com.
Bike Owner’s Handbook
For unexpected bumps along the road—or just some good old bike repair knowledge—keep this tome close at hand for backup.
To buy: $18, uncommongoods.com.
Chalktrail
Sidewalk chalk doesn’t always need to be drawn by hand. Instead, latch on this attachment for a kid-friendly way to design large-scale bursts of color across the driveway.
To buy: $20, fatbraintoys.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail