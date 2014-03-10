9 Cool Bike Accessories

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated March 12, 2014
heritagebicycles.com
Upgrade your biking arsenal this spring with one of these functional and snazzy additions to your two-wheeler (Or even trike – we won't judge!).
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Yakkay Helmet

heritagebicycles.com

No longer is fashion an excuse to go on the road without the right gear. Don a protective black PVC shell helmet that disguises itself as a stylish cap.

To buy: $136, heritagebicycles.com.

Featured March 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Garmin Edge 200 Bike Computer

dickssportinggoods.com

Whether you’re taking a joy ride or ready for a serious sweat session, this smart clip-on gadget tracks miles, calories, and speed. Plus, it logs previous rides to take the guesswork out of your cycling routine.

To buy: $130, dickssportinggoods.com.

3 of 9

Wicker Bike Basket

cwonder.com

If you’re more the cruising type, this charming basket is for you. Toss in your purse or farmers’ market spoils for effortless transport on the go.

To buy: $40, cwonder.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Era Headset

jawbone.com

This sleek cell accessory offers a hands-free way to communicate while pedaling. An added perk? It can also play your favorite tunes with just the touch of a button.

To buy: $130, jawbone.com.

5 of 9

Japanese Bike Bell

poketo.com

Nostalgic yet useful, this bell offers a way to say hello to friends you pass along the road or to safely cruise more easily throughout traffic.

To buy: $20, poketo.com.

6 of 9

Bicycle Wine Rack

etsy.com

No need to worry about a clinking bottle on your ride to a friend’s house—this minimal yet sturdy leather attachment keeps a bottle of vino safely strapped to your ride.

To buy: $32, etsy.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Linus Headlamp

theurbanecyclist.com

See clearly no matter the time of day with this vintage-inspired headlight that uses a modern and powerful LED bulb.

To buy: $38, linusbike.com.

8 of 9

Bike Owner’s Handbook

uncommongoods.com

For unexpected bumps along the road—or just some good old bike repair knowledge—keep this tome close at hand for backup.

To buy: $18, uncommongoods.com.

9 of 9

Chalktrail

fatbraintoys.com

Sidewalk chalk doesn’t always need to be drawn by hand. Instead, latch on this attachment for a kid-friendly way to design large-scale bursts of color across the driveway.

To buy: $20, fatbraintoys.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas