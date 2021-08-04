10 Home Essentials So Slim, They'll Fit Into the Tightest Spaces
If you're living in tight quarters, there are a few workarounds you can use to make the space seem larger and less cluttered. For example, you can invest in multi-use items like coat racks and floating mug holders to ensure that you're utilizing every area as efficiently as possible.
In fact, there are many more accessories and appliances out there that take up a surprisingly small amount of space. These objects are slimmer than the typical designs, yet function just as well. They're kitchen, living room, and bedroom essentials that, when taken advantage of, can make your home seem larger and feel better organized.
Read on below and discover a coffee maker that's just 5 inches wide, a slim trash can designed to last for at least two decades, and velvet hangers that minimize the amount of closet space that your shirts and pants take up.
Related Items
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig lovers, rejoice. The K-Slim model has the same no-nonsense functionality as the brand's larger versions, yet it's compact enough to fit on tight countertop corners thanks to its 5-inch width. Though it's small, it comes with an impressive 46-ounce water reservoir that'll keep you from having to refill the machine every time you want a cup of coffee.
Caroeas Laundry Hamper
There's no reason for your laundry hamper to take up so much space, especially when it's not full half the time. This alternative is under 9 inches wide and 2 feet deep, comes with handles, and has wheels on the bottom to make transporting your items to the washing machine as easy as possible.
Spacekeeper Storage Cart
Chances are, when you think of storage carts, you don't think of sleek and slim accessories that seamlessly blend into any room in the house. This one is not your typical shelf, though. The minimalist design, along with the 16-inch width, make the three-tier storage solution a truly versatile furniture piece for kitchens, bathrooms, and even bedrooms. The $19 price tag is an added bonus, too.
Simplehuman Slim Step Trash Can
This Simplehuman trash can looks as sleek as a luxe kitchen appliance. The stainless steel model is designed to last for up to 20 years of consistent use. Not only does it have a silent-closing lid, it comes fingerprint-proof and dent-proof.
Amazon Basics Velvet Hangers
Velvet hangers look and function better than the typical plastic ones. The non-slip surface prevents your clothes from falling or wrinkling, and the solid design holds up to 10 pounds at once. Get a 50-piece set of these slim hangers for under $30 to change the look and usefulness of your closet immediately.
Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack
This rack holds up to 10 pairs of shoes—including boots and heels—and somehow takes up just 1 square foot of floor space. The slim and tall rack can function as a shelf for decor, books, and photos, as well.
Aojezor Corner Storage Cabinet
No bathroom storage? No problem. Instead of relying on baskets or shower caddies to hold your toiletries, use this corner cabinet. It has a special space to store toilet paper and shelving for soaps and other essentials.
Giantex Kitchen Cart
Just 5 inches wide, this four-tier storage unit is ideal for organizing spices, oils, and baking ingredients. Tuck it between appliances or into corners, and easily access its contents by pulling outward on the handle for better viewing.
Wlive Side Table
A side table, compact desk, and display shelf all in one, this Wlive piece truly does it all. And, coming in under 10 pounds, it's easy to transport from one room to another as you see fit.
mDesign Narrow Storage Dresser
Sometimes, a little extra space goes a long way. In those instances, you can rely on mDesign's compact dresser. The four-tiered chest has removable drawers, adjustable feet, and easy-to-grab front handles for optimal personalization.