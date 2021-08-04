10 Home Essentials So Slim, They'll Fit Into the Tightest Spaces

Spacekeeper Storage Cart

Chances are, when you think of storage carts, you don't think of sleek and slim accessories that seamlessly blend into any room in the house. This one is not your typical shelf, though. The minimalist design, along with the 16-inch width, make the three-tier storage solution a truly versatile furniture piece for kitchens, bathrooms, and even bedrooms. The $19 price tag is an added bonus, too.