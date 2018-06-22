Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This drink dispenser can fit a gallon of liquid, and when you're done you just fold it up and toss it in your bag.

With summer finally here, it’s time for end-of-school barbecues, camping trips, picnics under the stars, soccer games, and lots of trips to the beach. Although I never leave home without my trusty water bottle, festive occasions call for festive drinks, and that’s why I’m obsessed with this collapsible drink dispenser from Pocket Bottles ($13; amazon.com). It’s so great, I’ve even brought it with me on vacation.

Maybe you’re thinking: Why would anyone stuff a giant drink dispenser in their suitcase? But, the fact that it’s collapsible is what makes the dispenser a must-have. The sturdy, BPA-free, accordion-style plastic product can hold up to a gallon of anything from water, to your favorite lemonade, iced tea, or a kicked-up punch.

It’s durable enough to take camping, but also cute enough to display on the table (it comes in green, red, blue, and yellow), and has a sturdy handle for carrying it around from place to place. A gallon can go a long way, but when you’ve finally drained it of the last drop, the accordion-style design easily collapses, which saves major storage space.