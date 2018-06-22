This $13 Collapsible Drink Dispenser Is So Easy to Take on Beach Trips and Picnics

This drink dispenser can fit a gallon of liquid, and when you're done you just fold it up and toss it in your bag.

By Alex Richards
Updated June 21, 2018
With summer finally here, it’s time for end-of-school barbecues, camping trips, picnics under the stars, soccer games, and lots of trips to the beach. Although I never leave home without my trusty water bottle, festive occasions call for festive drinks, and that’s why I’m obsessed with this collapsible drink dispenser from Pocket Bottles ($13; amazon.com). It’s so great, I’ve even brought it with me on vacation.

Maybe you’re thinking: Why would anyone stuff a giant drink dispenser in their suitcase? But, the fact that it’s collapsible is what makes the dispenser a must-have. The sturdy, BPA-free, accordion-style plastic product can hold up to a gallon of anything from water, to your favorite lemonade, iced tea, or a kicked-up punch.

It’s durable enough to take camping, but also cute enough to display on the table (it comes in green, red, blue, and yellow), and has a sturdy handle for carrying it around from place to place. A gallon can go a long way, but when you’ve finally drained it of the last drop, the accordion-style design easily collapses, which saves major storage space.

In the past, I’ve stocked up on plastic bottles and cans, but I love how reusable this is. I can whip up a fancy drink at home (which is less processed than juice boxes, etc), then pour it into the collapsible drink dispenser and feel better about my impact on the environment.

