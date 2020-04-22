9 Genius Closet Organizers From Nordstrom Rack to Get the Most Out of Your Space

Image zoom nordstromrack.com

No matter the size of your closet, there are plenty of organizers available to help you maximize your storage space and keep your clothes and accessories in order. And since most of us are spending more time at home than ever before, it’s a great time to clean house and reorganize your closet. After you’ve cleared out everything that doesn’t spark joy, head to Nordstrom Rack to stock up on all the organizational products you need to create your most efficient space yet.

The retailer is running a sale on so many closet organization essentials. Everything from jewelry cases to vacuum storage bags to hangers are majorly marked down. Take this stylish bamboo shoe rack, for example. It normally costs $82, but right now, it’s 35 percent off. You can also save big on this double hamper while it’s 56 percent off, bringing the price down to just $25.

Whether you’re looking for an entire wardrobe or a few small storage containers, Nordstrom Rack has it all (with savings up to 56 percent off). Keep scrolling to shop the nine best deals on closet organizers we found at Nordstrom Rack, but hurry, because these discounts are only for a limited time.