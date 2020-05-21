This Plug-In Fly Trap Gets Rid of Pesky Fruit Flies Without Any Weird Smells

It’s almost impossible to go about your day with dozens of tiny flies buzzing around your home. Even though fruit flies are a common problem that people experience year-round, they can appear more often in the summer. Whether they’re attracted to your indoor plants, overripe fruit, or an open bottle of wine, sometimes it feels like they’ll never go away for good. But the good news is that we found an easy way to get rid of those annoying flies without using chemicals—and it looks just like a night light.

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap is a simple plug-in device that gets rid of fruit flies, mosquitoes, gnats, and other bugs flying around your home. Unlike many other fly solutions, this trap doesn’t give off any weird smells (yes, we’re looking at you, apple cider vinegar). Instead, Zevo’s trap uses subtle light and warmth to attract flies into the device where they’ll stick to the adhesive back. I’ve been using it for over a year, and I’m obsessed.

The trap works around the clock, and it’s designed to last about 45 days (but I’ve left mine in for much longer before, often until they were completely full). Once the sticky back is full, all you have to do is pop out the cartridge and replace it with a new one—you don’t even need to touch the adhesive. For best results, place it somewhere that’s easily accessible near the problem area. In other words, don’t plug it into the outlet that’s hidden behind the couch. I’ve found the most success when placing it away from bright lights at night that might compete for the flies’ attention.

Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap has been a lifesaver in dicey moments, like when I accidentally overwatered my plants and was rewarded with a case of fungus gnats in my bedroom. Within a few days of plugging in the trap in a nearby outlet, the flies were completely gone. And when my old roommates “forgot” to take out the trash while I was on vacation, I moved this trap into our kitchen and it solved the problem almost overnight. Each time, I’m shocked by how many tiny bugs were really flying around my apartment—but it’s so satisfying to see the proof that this trap actually works.

Ready to give Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap a try yourself? The starter kit comes with a plug-in base and two cartridges, and replacement cartridges are available in sets of two for $7. Shop it below for an easy solution to all of your fruit fly problems.