Work from Home? Here Are 2 Things You Can Clean Less Often (Plus 6 You Should Clean More)

Unfortunately, working from home means your house or apartment must fill two big roles—it’s where you live and where you work. Sure, you’re saving time on your commute, but there’s definitely going to be more cleaning needed when you’re spending every waking hour in your house. But it’s not all bad! If you’re looking for a silver lining, there are two expensive and annoying cleaning tasks that you won’t have to deal with as often. Here are some tips for how to make the best of this extra housework.