Work from Home? Here Are 2 Things You Can Clean Less Often (Plus 6 You Should Clean More)
Here's how WFH affects weekly cleaning routines.
Unfortunately, working from home means your house or apartment must fill two big roles—it’s where you live and where you work. Sure, you’re saving time on your commute, but there’s definitely going to be more cleaning needed when you’re spending every waking hour in your house. But it’s not all bad! If you’re looking for a silver lining, there are two expensive and annoying cleaning tasks that you won’t have to deal with as often. Here are some tips for how to make the best of this extra housework.
When was the last time you slipped into a power suit? Yeah, we thought so. But it means you’re saving a fortune on dry cleaning. On the off chance you need to refresh a piece of dry-clean-only clothing, try the new Woolite 20 Minute Dry Care Cleaner.
Who doesn’t avoid cleaning their car? Dragging the cleaning supplies and a vacuum out there is just no fun at all. Thanks to eating on the go and long hours spent commuting, it can get gross really fast. But if you're now skipping the daily commute and have a garage, it’s probably looking pristine. Congrats!
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes?! Even your dishwasher is groaning from fatigue. Make it easier to load the dishwasher by getting on a schedule. Unload in the morning, then throughout the day, separate and soak breakfast and lunch dishes and silverware. Load the dishwasher before dinner to keep the sink clear while you’re cooking, then make sure to load the remaining dinner dishes and run it every night.
Keeping the bathroom from becoming a disaster zone takes a little bit of maintenance. But taking a minute to wipe down the toilet and sink at the end of each day will make your weekly deep-clean that much easier. Also, stock up (don’t hoard, please) on toilet paper, because you’re going to need more of it than you would if everyone in your household was out and about.
Less is more when cleaning electronics like a laptop. Fancy cleaners might not be safe for all screen types, so you’re better off using a slightly damp (not wet) microfiber cloth to remove any fingerprints. Compressed air can help clean out any gunk between the keys of the keyboard, and a slightly damp microfiber cloth can wipe away smudges. Making it a weekly ritual means less icky buildup!
If you’re on the phone a lot (and who isn’t these days?) make sure you clean your AirPods or earbuds at the end of each day. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the outside and use a dry cotton swab to clean out any grooves. A soft-bristled toothbrush (that’s for cleaning only) can be used to clear out the mesh covers. Follow our complete instructions on how to clean AirPods and their case.
So you’re saving money on buying coffee (which is a win!), but using your coffeemaker more often means you'll also want to clean it more often. At least once a month, follow our full how-to video to clean your coffeemaker using white vinegar.
When you work from home all day long, hair, dirt, and dust bunnies tend to collect on the floor. To take a dent out of vacuuming, grab a smaller handheld vacuum, like this powerful Black & Decker option, whenever you have a few minutes. Every little bit helps, especially if you have pet fur to deal with, too.