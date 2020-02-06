7 Signs It May Be Time to Hire a Professional House Cleaner
Here's when to call in the pros.
If you're used to doing all of the household cleaning yourself, even the idea of hiring a professional cleaning service may be met with some resistance. For some, calling in the pros may feel like a defeat—but there's no shame in asking for help when life gets busy or you have to shift priorities (or even when you simply need a Saturday to rest and recharge). If you have the means to do so, hiring a professional cleaner could actually make your home not only cleaner, but also healthier and calmer. Looking for just one more reason to pick up the phone? Here are some telltale signs it may be time to hire a professional house cleaner.
RELATED: 9 Timesaving Tips From Professional House Cleaners
1
You're skipping important cleaning tasks
If the growing pile of dirty laundry means you're rewearing an unwashed blouse for the second time this week, or the building collection of dirty dishes is attracting bugs, it's a surefire sign it may be time to hire a house cleaner. If you find yourself skipping cleaning tasks that then affect other areas of your life (like your work or whether your kids can find their backpacks in the morning), it may be time to call in the pros.
2
You're sacrificing sleep
Sure, there are nights when the laundry cycle runs a little later than you anticipated, but if you're consistently giving up sleep (or exercise, or cooking healthy meals), it might be time to outsource some of your to-do list. Consider this: no one can catch those Zzzs for you or take that aerobics class in your place, but someone can help with the dusting and vacuuming.
3
You have a newborn (or another big life change)
Whether you have an infant at home, are busy taking care of an aging parent, or got a big promotion at work, a sudden shift in responsibilities could leave you without a spare moment to clean. Hiring a pro could not only buy you valuable hours when time is tight, but it may also help you feel less stressed during this time of change.
4
You have another priority
Maybe it's a project you've been wanting to start or a hobby you never find time to practice, if your household to-do list never leaves you with time for productivity or creativity, hiring a house cleaner could help. Besides freeing up some time, an uncluttered home will leave you more room for hobbies and creative activities.
RELATED: Amazon Has a Service That Deep-Cleans Your House From Floor to Ceiling—Here’s How It Works
5
You need some time for yourself
If work, family, friends, and other commitments mean you don't have time to rest and recharge, hiring a professional cleaner could be one easy way to add some downtime into your week. Yes, even if it's just to read, meditate, go for a run, or watch a mindless TV show.
6
You're recovering from an illness or injury
Cleaning can be a physically demanding job, so if you're nursing a broken ankle or are busy recovering from a surgery, there's no better time to call in the pros.