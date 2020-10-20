7 Things You Should Clean Before Winter Hits
You'll thank yourself in a few months.
These are some cleaning tasks almost everyone procrastinates to check off their to-do lists. We're pretty sure cleaning the gutters and washing the windows both land somewhere near the top. But if you're ever going to get it done, the fall is the ideal time. You've already skipped the summer swelter—and you'll be grateful you tackled these chores once the temperatures dip and the snow sets in. Plus, nothing helps procrastination like a good, old-fashioned deadline. If you've put off the following household tasks all year long, here are seven things you'll want to prioritize in the weeks ahead.
If you don't clear out the gutters before the winter, the collected debris can create blockages. Once the snow and ice thaws, it will have no where to go. The result? Potential leaks in the roof. To save yourself a big headache come springtime, hire a pro or follow these gutter-cleaning tips.
If possible, it's best to save window-washing for a cloudy spring or fall day. In the scorching summer sun, the water will evaporate quickly, leaving streaks. In the winter, the water will freeze into icy sheets.
Plus, if you're planning to spend more time at home this winter, you'll appreciate having clean, streak-free windows in the months ahead.
Noticed that your home's white siding looks a little gray? Can't even remember what color your patio pavers were before years' worth of grime collected on them? Time to pull out the pressure washer, or rent one at your local hardware store.
There's a reason power-washing videos are becoming popular on TikTok: the before-and-after transformations are impressive.
Quick, you'll want to tackle this chore before you turn the heat on for the season. If you have a metal radiator, use a bottle brush to dust in between the rungs. Place paper beneath the radiator to catch the debris.
If you have an HVAC system, dust the vents before you turn the heat on. First, vacuum each vent using a crevice attachment, then wipe with a microfiber cloth.
If you're lucky enough to have a home with a working fireplace, you'll want to get the chimney cleaned before cozy season starts. A professional will clear out soot and any creosote buildups, preventing chimney fires and excess smoke.
Technically, we typically recommend getting winter coats cleaned before you store them away for the summer, but if that didn't happen this year, now's the time to spruce them up. Check the care label on each coat, then drop them off at the dry cleaner or follow these steps to wash and dry them at home.
Before you stash patio furniture and hammocks in the basement or under a waterproof cover for the winter, give them a quick clean. This way, stains won't have a chance to set in, and you'll thank yourself in the spring. When the weather warms up again, you can just clear away any cobwebs and kick your feet up on that lounge chair.