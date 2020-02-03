5 Common Activities That Could Be Affecting the Air Quality Inside Your Home

Every time we cook on the stovetop or toast a piece of bread, the air quality inside our homes drops. In fact, according to a study by the University of Texas at Austin, even simple things like accidentally burning your toast or cooking a Thanksgiving meal could expose you to more toxic particles than standing in the middle of a busy city intersection. Yikes!

Try this: Remember to turn on the exhaust vent over your stove whenever you cook. Or if you don't have one, increase the ventilation by opening a window.