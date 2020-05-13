7 Top-Rated Vacuums on Sale at Wayfair—Including Roombas
Score name brands for up to 50 percent off.
Whether you’re tackling some heavy-duty spring cleaning or just trying to keep your home in decent shape, a good vacuum cleaner can make all the difference. But how exactly do you define a good vacuum cleaner? The answer will of course vary depending on your needs—if you’re dealing with shedding pets and messy kids you’ll want something a bit more heavy duty. If you’re just looking to occasionally clean up some dust and dirt, a lightweight, bag-free option may work just as well. Regardless, with so many models currently on the market, from robot and cordless designs to wet and dry options, it can be understandingly overwhelming to find a cleaner that best fits your budget and concerns.
Thankfully, Wayfair has made it easy to narrow down your options thanks to its current Vacuum Sale featuring the best brands and top-rated products for up to 50 percent off. From now until May 28, shop its selection of highly rated designs to find the option that makes sense for your lifestyle and wallet.
Our picks? If vacuuming feels like the ultimate chore we suggest the smart-enabled iRobot Roomba, that will clean your home while you kick up your feet and relax. The Bissel PowerGlide is a great option for pet owners currently drowning in fur, while the Shark Rotator is lightweight and bagless so clean-up is quick and easy. Scroll to see all our top picks from Wayfair’s Vacuum Sale below.
iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum
Sit back and relax while the iRobot Roomba does all the heavy lifting for you. The cordless model can be controlled from your smartphone and glides effortlessly over marble, hardwood, and thin carpets. The signature three-stage cleaning system helps to loosen, lift, and grab dirt, dust, and allergens from your carpet and surfaces for a more effective clean. Plus, you can easily schedule your Roomba to clean while you’re on the go thanks to its corresponding app.
To buy: $300 (was $330); wayfair.com.
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Lift-Off Plus
This Bissel PowerGlide is basically a pet owner’s dream. The triple-action rolling brush helps to loosen and capture pet hair as well as fine allergens and dust from hardwood, wood laminate, and thick and thin rugs alike. It’s lightweight, bagless, and has a long cord so you don’t need to worry about annoying tangles. Plus, it can convert into a handheld vacuum to easily clean your couch, and the long-reach extension helps you tackle hard-to-reach areas like curtains.
To buy: $170 (was $210); wayfair.com
Bobsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum
With over 1,300 five-star reviews and at a whopping 64 percent off, this Bobsweep Robotic Vacuum is practically a steal. The cordless robotic vacuum comes with a charger and docking station, a remote, battery, side brushes, and dusting brushes so you’re fully equipped for all your cleaning needs. The vacuum can run uninterrupted for up to 75 minutes and automatically charges at the docking station when its battery is low. To echo the words of one happy customer: “This is a miracle in a tiny little robot body!”
To buy: $243 (was $669); wayfair.com.
Shark Bagless Robotic Vacuum
This Shark Robotic Vacuum features a slim, sleek design that can easily hit all the nooks and crannies of your home, including corners and under furniture. Its cordless design modifies when it comes across obstacles, and it has a lithium ion battery allowing it to clean for longer. Perfect for all floor types, it comes with two side brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to capture messes big and small. And the included remote control allows you to create a cleaning schedule ahead of time, as often as needed.
To buy: $300 (was $350); wayfair.com.
Bissell CrossWave Wet Dry Vacuum
Suck up dirt, pet fur, and debris while washing your floors at the same time with the Bissell CrossWave Vacuum. This model is designed to vacuum up both dry and wet messes, whether it’s a water spill or food crumbs. Plus, the two-tank technology keeps the dirty water separate from the clean water so your floors are always scrubbed with the correct cleaner. It even separates larger messes and pet hair in a separate strainer for easier emptying. Bonus: You’ll receive a multi-surface Febreze cleaning formula, a docking tray, and two tangle-free brush rolls with your purchase.
To buy: $300 (was $320); wayfair.com.
Shark Rotator Powered Vacuum
The Shark Rotator Powered Vacuum works to effectively lift away dirt, grime, dust, and more with three custom cleaning modes. The “Powered Lift Away Mode” allows the vacuum to fit in and deep clean compact spaces and crevices. The “Upright Mode” features easy-to-maneuver steering while the “Above the Floor Mode” allows you to clean curtains, beams, and more with the motorized wand. With LED lights on the nozzle and handle, you can easily see under your furniture to effectively clean every space.
To buy: $300 (was $330); wayfair.com.
Bissell Smart Clean Robotic Vacuum
Robotic vacuums are convenient and effective, but only if they’re vacuuming up the areas you care about. The Bissel Smart Robotic Vacuum features an “invisible wall” which allows you to ensure the vacuum only stays in the rooms you want, never the ones you don’t. With multi-surface adaption, the vacuum can easily adjust to clean tile, wood, carpet, and more. Schedule your cleaning session while you’re at work and come home to dirt-free floors—the robot even automatically returns to its docking station once it’s done.
To buy: $300 (was $330); wayfair.com.