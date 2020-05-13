7 Top-Rated Vacuums on Sale at Wayfair—Including Roombas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re tackling some heavy-duty spring cleaning or just trying to keep your home in decent shape, a good vacuum cleaner can make all the difference. But how exactly do you define a good vacuum cleaner? The answer will of course vary depending on your needs—if you’re dealing with shedding pets and messy kids you’ll want something a bit more heavy duty. If you’re just looking to occasionally clean up some dust and dirt, a lightweight, bag-free option may work just as well. Regardless, with so many models currently on the market, from robot and cordless designs to wet and dry options, it can be understandingly overwhelming to find a cleaner that best fits your budget and concerns.

Thankfully, Wayfair has made it easy to narrow down your options thanks to its current Vacuum Sale featuring the best brands and top-rated products for up to 50 percent off. From now until May 28, shop its selection of highly rated designs to find the option that makes sense for your lifestyle and wallet.

Our picks? If vacuuming feels like the ultimate chore we suggest the smart-enabled iRobot Roomba, that will clean your home while you kick up your feet and relax. The Bissel PowerGlide is a great option for pet owners currently drowning in fur, while the Shark Rotator is lightweight and bagless so clean-up is quick and easy. Scroll to see all our top picks from Wayfair’s Vacuum Sale below.