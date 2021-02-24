5 Viral Cleaning Hacks That Are Actually Legit, According to Experts

Stainless steel appliances are notorious for being prone to smudges and fingerprints. Basically, the natural oils produced by your skin adheres to the surface and eventually dulls the shine. Apparently, a little WD40 can solve this woe.

“Since WD40 contains a solvent, it's a great degreaser and breaks down oil buildup. It’s not only good at removing fingerprints from stainless steel, but also works to prevent them,” explains Stapf. “Spray surfaces with a light coating of WD40, then wipe it off in the direction of the steel grain. Use a soft cloth to avoid streaking and leave surfaces sparkling.”

It should remain smudge-proof for about two weeks!