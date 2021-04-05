This $7 Tool Unclogs Drains Better Than Harsh Chemicals, According to Amazon Shoppers

Hot take: Cleaning can actually be a lot of fun. From moldy grout transforming before your eyes to de-crumbing a keyboard, the gratification from just a little bit of elbow grease is an extremely satisfying undertaking—as long as you have the right tools on hand.
And sometimes, cleaning is worth it for that moment when you realize you're no longer living among so much dirt and grime. This is especially true when you didn't know it was there—like when it's hiding in your sink and causing slow drains. But according to Amazon shoppers, there's no need to look any further than Vastar's Drain Snake Hair Removing Tool to fix clogged drains and get your deep-cleaning thrill.
With more than 3,000 rave reviews and a whopping 15,500 five-star ratings, the three-pack—which costs just $7—has risen to the number-one best-selling spot in the retailer's drain augers category. A quick peek into the reviews section for the budget tool will likely spark the interest of anyone in the market for a more efficient way to unclog their drain sans plumber.
To buy: $7 (was $11); amazon.com.
"I had a slow drain in my bathroom sink and tried all the home remedies first, bleach, baking soda, vinegar," one shopper said. "Then I stumbled across this drain snake. Hallelujah! My sink drain is one of those ones where you can't pull the stopper out. I slid this drain snake down through the slit between the stopper and the drain, twisted and I swear I pulled out the equivalent of a cat! The drain immediately returned to its original unclogged efficiency! A plumber wanted to charge me $150 just to come out and take a look at the problem! I can't believe how well this thing worked. I was so excited about the results that I just went and serviced every drain in my house."
If you have a queasy stomach, you may want to take caution, as many of the photos included with the reviews are a lot to take in. Ick factor aside, the photos show just how "weirdly satisfying" it is to clean with the handy little tool because of how much gunk it pulls out.
Others talk about how easy it is to use. "When I got the snake drain cleaner, I went straight to work," one person shared. "No instructions needed, the concept is pretty simple: You grasp the tool with the end that's a handle, push the pointy end down the drain, and the jagged part catches on the nest of hair that's swirled it's way around your plumbing. I didn't even get it three inches down before it was getting stuck on clumps of hair and built up gunk. I gagged my way through getting all nausea inducing blockages lurking in my bathtub's drain pipe cleared out."
Plus, the toothed plastic tool is both an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to a pricey plumbing service or chemical drain cleaners. (Because, yes, it is possible to spring clean your space without harsh chemicals.)
Whether you're in it for the thrill or simply can't stand to wait for your slow sink to drain any longer, head to Amazon for the drain-saving tool shoppers are using to declog to their heart's content.