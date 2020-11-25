4 Brilliant Vacuuming Hacks Everyone Should Know
Including a trick for refreshing rugs and carpets.
Vacuuming is a pretty straightforward chore we all know how to do, right? Well, this year our home director Stephanie Sisco taught us that there actually is a right way to vacuum. Her editor-approved method lifts as much dirt and dust from rugs and carpets as possible. To take our vacuuming lessons one step further, we rounded up a few vacuuming hacks that make household cleaning and deodorizing more effective. Here's how to freshen the air, remove dents in a carpet, and even find lost jewelry—all using a vacuum.
Rugs and carpets tend to hold onto bad odors. To freshen them up, sprinkle baking soda onto the carpet and let it sit for a few hours to absorb the odors (you'll want to keep kids and pets away during this time). Then, vacuum up the baking soda.
If you've ever dropped a small earring back while getting ready in the morning, then you know how difficult it can be to find it on the floor or in a fluffy carpet. Bookmark this trick for the next time that happens.
Grab an old pair of stockings and place the foot of the stocking over the nozzle attachment of your vacuum, then secure it in place with a rubber band. Turn on the vacuum and run the nozzle over the floor. The suction will help you find the dropped jewelry, while the stocking prevents it from getting sucked into the machine.
Place a few drops of essential oil, like soothing lavender or refreshing lemon, onto a cotton ball. Place the cotton ball in the canister of the vacuum and it will release a subtle scent as you clean.
If you've had your sofa or side chair in the same spot for forever, the next time you move this furniture you'll likely notice indents in the rug or carpet. Try this trick: place an ice cube or two in the dent, then let it melt completely (have patience, this could take a while). As the ice melts, the water will slowly revive the fibers. Pat the area dry, then vacuum the spot, and the dent will have disappeared.