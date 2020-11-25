4 Brilliant Vacuuming Hacks Everyone Should Know

If you've ever dropped a small earring back while getting ready in the morning, then you know how difficult it can be to find it on the floor or in a fluffy carpet. Bookmark this trick for the next time that happens.

Grab an old pair of stockings and place the foot of the stocking over the nozzle attachment of your vacuum, then secure it in place with a rubber band. Turn on the vacuum and run the nozzle over the floor. The suction will help you find the dropped jewelry, while the stocking prevents it from getting sucked into the machine.