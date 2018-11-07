7 Cleaning Mistakes That Are Actually Unsafe

The self-cleaning oven feature is hotly contested. It uses high temperatures, up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, to burn away bits of food and grease, saving you from having to manually clean the appliance. However, some warn that the high temperatures can end up causing damage to parts of your oven, and the fumes may even be harmful.

Many self-cleaning ovens are lined with Teflon, which when heated to these very high temperatures, can produce fumes that are toxic to small pets like birds, and may cause respiratory irritation in humans. And while being in the house during the self-cleaning process could expose you to fumes, it's also a good idea to be present in case of excess smoke as food burns off. The best way to play it safe: simply avoid the self-cleaning button, and try our easy method for cleaning your oven instead.