Even Professional Cleaners Love This Best-Selling Microfiber Mop for Tough Messes—and It's 40% Off

"I love this mop. I have a small cleaning business and find microfiber mops most effective. This particular mop is my favorite by far," one reviewer said. " It's sturdy, but not too heavy. The mop heads work great and do not fall apart right away like other brands. I love that they are thick so I can use more water on a dirty floor. Mopping will catch pet hair and dirt that I missed when vacuuming. I'm thrilled it came with the scrubbing pads for extra dirty tile floors."