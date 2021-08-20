Even Professional Cleaners Love This Best-Selling Microfiber Mop for Tough Messes—and It's 40% Off
Cleaning your hard floors is a tedious task—but with the necessary tools, you can leave your floors looking spotless with minimal effort. Instead of having multiple cleaning tools that sweep and mop your hard floors, we've found a cleaning solution that handles both.
The Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System works on all hard floor types including hardwood, laminate, tile, and vinyl. The best-selling mop comes with two machine-washable microfiber pads and two scrub pads for tough messes like stuck-on dirt. Both pads can be used for dry and wet cleaning that sweep and mop your floors to effectively grab hair, dust, and dirt. Several shoppers even say it works better than their single-use Swiffer pads.
The handle is made from aluminum, so it's sturdy, but lightweight enough to easily navigate your home—and it's extendable up to 60-inches for windows and walls. Plus, the 360-degree rotating head can maneuver around tight spots like furniture and corners.
To buy: $30 with a coupon (was $50); amazon.com.
It's no wonder it's the best-selling commercial wet mop on Amazon and has over 11,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers love that the mop is long enough to reach under furniture and light enough to quickly sweep across the floor. They also rave about the reusable pads that cling to dirt, hair, and dust instead of just pushing it around.
"I love this mop. I have a small cleaning business and find microfiber mops most effective. This particular mop is my favorite by far," one reviewer said. " It's sturdy, but not too heavy. The mop heads work great and do not fall apart right away like other brands. I love that they are thick so I can use more water on a dirty floor. Mopping will catch pet hair and dirt that I missed when vacuuming. I'm thrilled it came with the scrubbing pads for extra dirty tile floors."
Another shopper wrote, "This mop is quality compared to others out there. It is light and [yet] wide to cover more ground. It has a long adjustable telescopic handle for tall and short folks. The pads are thick and absorbent and work very well on my hardwood floors. I cannot believe how much faster and easier it cleans than other less quality mops. The pads hold on to the mop and are easily cleaned in the washing machine. I anticipate a lot of uses on one single pad."
Head to Amazon to grab the eco-friendly microfiber mop shoppers love while it's on sale for 40 percent off.