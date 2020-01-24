7 Things You Can Clean With Toothpaste (Besides Your Teeth)

Getty Images

Over the years, Real Simple editors and experts have discovered that regular old toothpaste can clean much more than just your pearly whites. And if you think about it, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Toothpaste is mildly abrasive, so it's great at scrubbing tough stains, yet it's gentle enough that it won't scratch delicate surfaces (you know, like the enamel of your teeth). Plus, some toothpastes are even formulated for whitening, making them even more effective at removing stains.

For the best results, be sure to only try these cleaning hacks with white toothpaste (now is not the time for gel formulas or charcoal toothpaste!) and test in a discreet spot first to make sure it won't affect the color or dye of whatever you're cleaning. Grab that tube of Colgate, Crest, or Tom's of Maine—let's get scrubbing.

