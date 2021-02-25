This Best-Selling Wet-Dry Vacuum Just Got Restocked After Going Viral on TikTok

By now, you've probably gleaned a few pieces of cooking advice from TikTok videos and maybe even learned a new cleaning hack or two. But TikTok is also a place where users are discovering buzzworthy products, like Tineco's wet-dry vacuum.
The multitasking floor cleaner was popular in its own right, remaining out of stock or close to it since last year. But a viral TikTok video really got people talking—838,000 people to be exact (that's about how many people have watched the clip since it was posted last fall).
In the quick video, a woman demonstrates how well three of Tineco's wet dry vacuums work, including the iFloor 3, which is the brand's best-selling floor washer. It's cordless, lightweight, and easy to use. And since it washes as it vacuums, it essentially cuts cleaning time in half, making the $300 price tag well worth the investment.
You don't worry about the dry debris mixing with the dirty water; the iFloor 3 has a dual tank to keep them separated. Plus, it has a hands-free self-cleaning feature (it's demonstrated in the popular TikTok video). The vacuum cleaner flushes the brush roller and interior tubes with fresh water and detergent so it will be ready to go next time you need to clean. You can even run the self-clean function while the vacuum recharges in its compact docking station. Then, it will be prepared for another 25 minutes of continuous cleaning without any pesky power cords.
Along with its fans on TikTok, the vacuum has also won over the hearts of many Amazon shoppers. In fact, over 300 customers have left it a five-star review, and nearly 2,200 have awarded it a five-star rating. Multiple reviewers confirm it speeds up the cleaning process, like this person who wrote: "It has cut my cleaning time in half. I actually want to mop my floors!" Another reviewer called the floor cleaner "a time and lifesaver" and "a must for anyone with hardwood or vinyl flooring."
