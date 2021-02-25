This Best-Selling Wet-Dry Vacuum Just Got Restocked After Going Viral on TikTok

You don't worry about the dry debris mixing with the dirty water; the iFloor 3 has a dual tank to keep them separated. Plus, it has a hands-free self-cleaning feature (it's demonstrated in the popular TikTok video). The vacuum cleaner flushes the brush roller and interior tubes with fresh water and detergent so it will be ready to go next time you need to clean. You can even run the self-clean function while the vacuum recharges in its compact docking station. Then, it will be prepared for another 25 minutes of continuous cleaning without any pesky power cords.