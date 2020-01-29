5 Things You're Probably Cleaning Wrong

Many of us are probably guilty of doing so, but technically we're not supposed to put our "good knives" in the dishwasher. Especially if they have wooden handles, the water, heat, and steam from the dishwasher can warp the wood and cause them to crack.

Instead, hand wash your knives using mild dish soap. To prevent rust and damage to wooden handles, dry the knives immediately with a clean dish towel rather than letting them air-dry.