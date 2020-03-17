5 Things You Should Spring Clean Right Now—and 2 That Can Wait Until Fall

Especially if winter weather has left your windows streaked and dirty, spring is a great time to wash them. Plus, washing the windows now will let you enjoy a clear view and more sunlight all spring and summer long.

If you're washing the windows yourself, consider investing in squeegees with expandable poles so you can avoid getting on a ladder. Remember to choose a wind-free, overcast day (a sunny day will create more streaks), and follow these steps. If you have particularly high windows or aren't sure you want to take on the project yourself, it's a smart idea to be safe and hire a professional.