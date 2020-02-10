5 Things You Should Always Leave to the Professionals to Clean

While you can easily clean some area rugs yourself—like cotton rag rugs or Ruggable's machine-washable options—antique rugs are better left to the professionals. Attempts to wash them yourself could affect the color and drying them improperly could result in mold.

Your best bet: Maintain antique rugs by vacuuming them regularly to remove dirt and dust, but leave the thorough washing to a professional. Depending upon the location of the rug, washing once every few years should be enough. The one exception: if you accidentally spill on the rug, it's better to spot-clean rather than wait for a pro, or else the stain could set in permanently.