9 Things You Should Never Pour Down the Drain

Depending upon how much leftover paint you have, there are a few options for safe disposal—but pouring it down the drain is not one of them! If it's a small amount, simply open up the lid and allow the paint to dry out before throwing it away (note: don't do this indoors, to avoid fumes). But if you have half a can left, try mixing it with kitty litter and allowing it to dry, turning it into a solid before disposing of it. If you have many gallons of paint, contact your local Hazardous Household Waste collection center.