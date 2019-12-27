5 Things You Can Spend Less Time Cleaning This Year

Part of what makes food cooked on a cast iron skillet so delicious is that the pan itself is seasoned—and washing it with soap can actually strip away the seasoning. Instead, rinse your cast iron pan with hot water right away after each use (sorry, procrastinators, this skillet isn't for you!). If there's cooked-on food, scrub with a mild abrasive, such as salt.

For more tips on caring for cast iron, follow our guide.