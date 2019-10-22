5 Swedish Cleaning Tools That Will Make You Actually Want to Clean

You can't talk about Swedish cleaning tools without mention of Iris Hantverk, a maker of luxury home goods that are conceptualized by top designers and assembled by craftspeople who are visually impaired. Crafted using techniques that date back to the 19th century, these Swedish cleaning tools stand the test of time.

One Iris Hantverk classic: this tiny (it's just 5-by-5 inches) tabletop dustpan. It's intended for brushing crumbs off of dining tables, kitchen counters, and even the desktop at your work cubicle.

