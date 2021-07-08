This Pressure Washer Is a Best-Seller on Amazon—and It's Currently $50 Off
It's only natural for outdoor furniture and surfaces to sully over time. After all, they're exposed to the elements, plus plenty of dirt and mildew. But just as you would clean your living room with a cordless vacuum and wipe down your kitchen with a top-notch mop, your outdoor area can look good as new with help from the right tools.
For their own homes, thousands of Amazon shoppers turn to the best-selling Sun Joe pressure washer, which happens to be on sale right now. The key difference between the electric Sun Joe SPX3000 and a simple garden hose is the water pressure: The Sun Joe SPX3000 Pressure Washer offers up to 2030 pounds of force per square inch, or PSI, which is what allows it to effectively wash away dirt, mildew, tar, and stains from home siding, decks, patio furniture, concrete, and even cars.
"This is truly the perfect pressure washer," said one of the more than 6,000 shoppers to leave a five-star review. "First, it is very easy to put together with clear step-by-step instructions. Second, it has a very small footprint, so it fits nicely anywhere in the garage. Third, it is very powerful. We used it to pressure wash all stone and concrete surfaces around our house and pool and even the sidewalk in front of the house."
The Sun Joe pressure washer comes with a variety of nozzles, from a direct spray to one that has a wider fan effect. Additionally, there are two tanks you can fill with specially formulated detergent if you would like to add soap to your cleaning routine. But keep in mind, detergent is not a requirement—a pressure washer can clean solely with water.
"Many of the stone/concrete surfaces that we cleaned had dark stains and/or green moss which had developed for many years (some up to 20yrs)," continued the same five-star reviewer. "This Sun Joe was able to clean everything. We have now used it for 3 weekends in a row. Each time, we used it non-stop for several hours at a time."Once you experience the satisfaction of pressure washing, you'll want to do it again and again. Shop now to save 25 percent and get the Sun Joe pressure washer delivered in time for weekend cleaning.