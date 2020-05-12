7 Meditative Cleaning Tasks to Tackle When You're Stressed
Calling everyone who likes to stress clean!
Some people like to do yoga, others stress bake, but might we suggest another alternative—cleaning as a form of meditation. Quiet, rhythmic cleaning tasks that keep your hands busy but let your mind wander can be an ideal form of stress relief too. But the beauty here is that stress cleaning lets you accomplish something that needs to get done while also self-soothing. Now we just need to know how to turn grocery shopping into a legit form of exercise and we’re all set!
1
Dusting
A gentle touch with a microfiber cloth or Swiffer duster removes dust easily, without polish or spreading it all around. So that means no messy residue or harsh cleaning products, just you bopping around the living room to your favorite songs. Just make sure you work from the top down, so you don't accidentally waft dust onto the just-cleaned surfaces below.
2
Hand Washing Dishes
Warm water, some nice smelling dish soap, and some gentle washing, it can all be quite pleasant if you’ve got the time. While it’s not time- or water-efficient to hand wash every dish, sometimes there’s nothing more gratifying than scrubbing your best cocktail or wine glasses. Cleaning a cloudy glass so it shines feels like an easy win when you need one.
3
Cleaning Glass
When you think about it, removing spots from a glass surface is very zen. Just grab a soft lint-free cloth and follow a sweeping S-shaped motion— what can be more soothing than that? Plus, there’s nothing like a streak-free shine at the end of it to make a chore feel more satisfying.
4
Sweeping
It’s quieter and less intense than vacuuming, plus the swishing sound of a broom on a hardwood floor sounds kind of like white noise, the ideal soundtrack for your next meditation session. Perfect for in between deep cleans, sweeping can help you get up large debris. It’s especially fun to use outside to remove leaves and sticks from your porch or patio.
5
Folding Laundry
It’s tempting to crawl into a pile of warm laundry on bad days, so you might as well fold it as you sit underneath it. Not only can you practice gratitude that you’ve got access to a washer and dryer, but there’s also something relaxing about the repetitive motion of folding your favorite clothes and pairing up matching socks. Plus, when it's done, you'll be glad to know that all of your favorite clothes are clean and neatly stacked in your drawers and closet.
6
Making the Bed
Countless essays and articles have been written about the virtuous process of making your bed. Not only can it provide you with a sense of accomplishment to start your day, but there’s nothing nicer than slipping into a crisp, clean bed at the end of the day. For an added meditative touch, spritz your sheets with your favorite linen spray or diluted essential oil for a little extra scent.
7
Oiling Wood Furniture and Cutting Boards
Restoring a gleam to beautiful pieces of wood not only keeps them in like-new condition, but it’s also so relaxing. It's quiet, and the gentle motion of wiping down a surface with a soft cloth calms. Use natural oil instead of a chemical polish to prevent a sticky residue and avoid harsh smells. Follow these steps to oil wood furniture and cutting boards.