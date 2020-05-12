7 Meditative Cleaning Tasks to Tackle When You're Stressed

Warm water, some nice smelling dish soap, and some gentle washing, it can all be quite pleasant if you’ve got the time. While it’s not time- or water-efficient to hand wash every dish, sometimes there’s nothing more gratifying than scrubbing your best cocktail or wine glasses. Cleaning a cloudy glass so it shines feels like an easy win when you need one.

Don't like dishwashing? Try this trick to turn it into a stress-relieving activity.