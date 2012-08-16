The Best Stain Removing Products and Cleaning Tips
Yard Dirt
Let dry, then vacuum up loose particles. Next, apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat until the stain is gone. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10 for 32 ounces, shawfloors.com).
For more help, see how to remove dirt stains from carpet and how to remove grass stains from clothing.
Snow and Salt
The calcium chloride in salty melted ice is alkaline and can leave a brownish stain. First vacuum up what you can. Next, neutralize with a vinegar solution. Blot with a towel from the edge of the stain inward. Follow with a solution of warm water and dish soap, then remove with a damp towel.
Pee
Soak up wetness with a towel. Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel. When the stain is gone, apply a vinegar solution. Blot with the damp towel. For odors, also try SSS Bio-Enzymatic Spotter ($7 a quart, janvey.com).
Blood
Apply a solution of cold water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel. Then use a peroxide solution. Let stand for a few hours. Repeat if necessary. When the stain is gone, blot on a vinegar solution. Follow with a damp towel.
For more help, watch our how to remove blood stains video.
Vomit
Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap (blot; don’t rub). Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat if necessary. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel.
Poop
Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel. Or try the two-part Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover system ($3, guardsman.com): Level 1 is a cleaner; Level 2 is a solvent.
Milk
Soak up as much wetness as possible with a towel. Then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat if necessary. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10 for 32 ounces, shawfloors.com).
For more help, see how to remove milk stains from carpet.
Tomato Sauce
Scrape off dried sauce, then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel.
For more help, see how to remove tomato stains from carpet.
Food Grease
First try Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover Level 1 cleaner ($3, guardsman.com); apply sparingly to a cloth (not the stain) and work in. If the stain persists, apply Level 2 solvent. Follow with a damp towel; blot excess moisture. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10, shawfloors.com).
Juice or Berries
Scrape up any solids, then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel.
For more help, see how to remove berry stains from carpet.
Marker or Sharpie
First try Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover Level 1 cleaner ($3, guardsman.com); apply sparingly to a cloth (not the stain) and work in. If the stain persists, apply Level 2 solvent. Follow with a damp towel; blot excess moisture. For walls, use dish soap and a wet soft, non-cellulose sponge, which shouldn’t harm paint.
Ground-in Crayon
Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap, using a wet sponge. Blot from the outside of the stain to the center; reapply as necessary. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. For serious cases, you can also try the Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover system ($3, guardsman.com).
For more help, see how to remove crayon stains from clothes.