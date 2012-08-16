The Best Stain Removing Products and Cleaning Tips

By Natalie Ermann Russell
Updated August 29, 2014
Andy J. Miller
To take the usual stain suspects out of carpets and upholstery, these are the best homemade solutions (apply each with a towel):Dish soap: ¼ teaspoon nonbleach product (such as Dawn, Joy, or clear Ivory) plus 1 cup water.Vinegar: 1 part white vinegar, 1 part water.Ammonia: 1 tablespoon clear household formula plus 1 cup water.Hydrogen peroxide: ½ cup plus 1 teaspoon household ammonia. (When using the store-bought cleaners or solvents mentioned below, follow the package directions. For all the treatments, test on an inconspicuous spot first.)For help keeping your house spotless, see more tips for removing carpet stains.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Yard Dirt

Andy J. Miller

Let dry, then vacuum up loose particles. Next, apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat until the stain is gone. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10 for 32 ounces, shawfloors.com).

For more help, see how to remove dirt stains from carpet and how to remove grass stains from clothing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Snow and Salt

Andy J. Miller

The calcium chloride in salty melted ice is alkaline and can leave a brownish stain. First vacuum up what you can. Next, neutralize with a vinegar solution. Blot with a towel from the edge of the stain inward. Follow with a solution of warm water and dish soap, then remove with a damp towel.

3 of 12

Pee

Andy J. Miller

Soak up wetness with a towel. Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel. When the stain is gone, apply a vinegar solution. Blot with the damp towel. For odors, also try SSS Bio-Enzymatic Spotter ($7 a quart, janvey.com).

Advertisement

4 of 12

Blood

Andy J. Miller

Apply a solution of cold water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel. Then use a peroxide solution. Let stand for a few hours. Repeat if necessary. When the stain is gone, blot on a vinegar solution. Follow with a damp towel.

For more help, watch our how to remove blood stains video.

5 of 12

Vomit

Andy J. Miller

Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap (blot; don’t rub). Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat if necessary. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a damp towel.

6 of 12

Poop

Andy J. Miller

Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel. Or try the two-part Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover system ($3, guardsman.com): Level 1 is a cleaner; Level 2 is a solvent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Milk

Andy J. Miller

Soak up as much wetness as possible with a towel. Then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. Repeat if necessary. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10 for 32 ounces, shawfloors.com).


For more help, see how to remove milk stains from carpet.

8 of 12

Tomato Sauce

Andy J. Miller

Scrape off dried sauce, then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel.

For more help, see how to remove tomato stains from carpet.

9 of 12

Food Grease

Andy J. Miller

First try Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover Level 1 cleaner ($3, guardsman.com); apply sparingly to a cloth (not the stain) and work in. If the stain persists, apply Level 2 solvent. Follow with a damp towel; blot excess moisture. Or try Shaw R2X Carpet Stain & Soil Remover ($10, shawfloors.com).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Juice or Berries

Andy J. Miller

Scrape up any solids, then apply a solution of warm water and dish soap. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. If the stain persists, blot on an ammonia solution with a warm, damp towel.

For more help, see how to remove berry stains from carpet.

11 of 12

Marker or Sharpie

Andy J. Miller

First try Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover Level 1 cleaner ($3, guardsman.com); apply sparingly to a cloth (not the stain) and work in. If the stain persists, apply Level 2 solvent. Follow with a damp towel; blot excess moisture. For walls, use dish soap and a wet soft, non-cellulose sponge, which shouldn’t harm paint.

12 of 12

Ground-in Crayon

Andy J. Miller

Apply a solution of warm water and dish soap, using a wet sponge. Blot from the outside of the stain to the center; reapply as necessary. Remove soap residue with a damp towel; blot. For serious cases, you can also try the Guardsman Fabric First Aid Stain Remover system ($3, guardsman.com).

For more help, see how to remove crayon stains from clothes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Natalie Ermann Russell