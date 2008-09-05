How To: Remove a Grass Stain

Summer means light-colored clothing―and light-colored clothing often means grass stains. The quick approach shown in this video should get the green out.

By Real Simple
Updated September 26, 2016
What You Need

  • pre-wash stain-removal spray (or a solution of white vinegar and water), toothbrush (or a rag or nailbrush), laundry detergent

Follow These Steps

  1. Pre-treat the grass stain Apply a pre-wash stain removal treatment to the stain and let sit for about 15 minutes. For a more natural approach, use a solution made of one part white vinegar to two parts water.
  2. Lightly scrub your stain Use a toothbrush (or a rag or nailbrush) to work liquid into the area.
  3. Launder with like fabrics Finish with a wash using an enzyme detergent (most standard laundry soaps are enzyme-based), which will break down proteins and lift the stain from your garment.
