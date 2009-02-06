The Best Spot Removers
Best for Carpeting
Resolve Triple Action Spot Carpet Cleaner, $5.50
The test:
Staffers smeared coffee, salsa, and dirt on three common rug materials: cotton, nylon, and sisal.
Why it won: Even dark stains on cream-colored carpet were no match for this spray-on solution. Although the formula lifted most blotches right up with a clean cloth, “you might need to use a stiff brush to help remove thick spills,” said a tester. All in all, this contender, which neutralizes odors, “left its competitors stuck in the mud.”
To buy: At supermarkets.
Best for Upholstery
Woolite P.O.D., $4.50
The test:
Panelists worked over cotton and linen with chocolate and red wine.
Why it won: This liquid formula got out stains with ease, but it was the whole package that testers raved about most. Simply apply to spots with the built-in fabric-safe brush or sponge, then groom fibers back into position with the device’s small rubber “fingers.” The all-in-one kit “allows you to treat stains faster―no more running around the house looking for the right tool.”
To buy:woolitecarpet.com.
Best for Clothing
Tide to Go, $4
The test: Staffers rubbed salad dressing, ketchup, and grass into cotton and denim.
Why it won: Even on tough, dried-on messes, “this baby worked like magic,” said a tester. “And it’s so compact that I can slip it in my purse for when I inevitably spill coffee on my blouse.” You won’t have to pretreat, soak, or blot dry your garment, either. Gently pressing down the tip will release just enough liquid to get stains out without saturating them.
To buy: At supermarkets.
See Spot Stay
Not every smudge disappeared. Testers struggled with:
- Stains on silk. All products left a ring around the mark. Your best bet? Take silk to a dry cleaner.
- Stains on wool. Wool pilled when rubbed with spot re-mover. Instead, blot any spilled liquid, then dry-clean.
- Ink on anything. It even stumped our winners. But try this effective home remedy: Sprinkle salt on the spot. Once absorbed, vacuum or wipe it up. Repeat. Next, apply vodka to the spot. Blot and repeat.