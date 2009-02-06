The Best Spot Removers

Tide to Go, $4



The test: Staffers rubbed salad dressing, ketchup, and grass into cotton and denim.



Why it won: Even on tough, dried-on messes, “this baby worked like magic,” said a tester. “And it’s so compact that I can slip it in my purse for when I inevitably spill coffee on my blouse.” You won’t have to pretreat, soak, or blot dry your garment, either. Gently pressing down the tip will release just enough liquid to get stains out without saturating them.



To buy: At supermarkets.