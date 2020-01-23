5 Stain Removal Laundry Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Rule #1 for most type of stains: treat it ASAP. For most stains, it's helpful to start treating the stain while it's still wet, before it has a chance to bond with the fibers. This is especially true for red wine spills, coffee drips, and olive oil stains. If possible, you'll want to at least rinse most stains as quickly as possible, even if you have to wait until you get home to throw it in the washing machine. Taking five minutes to rinse the stain now and apply some dishwashing liquid could save you an hour of scrubbing later.

A couple exceptions: When dealing with candle drips or mud, it's best to let the wax or mud dry before treating the stains.