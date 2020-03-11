Our 10 Best Spring Cleaning Tips of All Time

Whether you're trying to clean with less chemicals or just want a backup for when you run out of your usual cleanser, it's a good idea to know how to mix up your own homemade cleaning solutions using ingredients you likely already have around the house. Here's a simple recipe from Melissa Maker of Clean My Space, which can be used on quartz, granite, and marble counters, plus appliances and sinks.

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup rubbing alcohol

5 to 10 drops peppermint, lemon, or orange essential oil

1 squirt natural dish soap

1. Combine all of the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake well.

2. Spray onto the surface and wipe with a clean cloth.