Want to Spring Clean Early? Start With These Tasks

Your clothes dryer has no doubt been working hard the past few months and is likely in need of some attention to continue to run safely and efficiently. If you’ve been a little lax about regularly sweeping or vacuuming around your machine, now is a good time to catch up. (And friendly reminder: always remove lint from the lint screen before every load!) In addition to this general upkeep, you should thoroughly clean the dryer vent at least once a year. Lint buildup not only makes your laundry take longer to dry, but it’s also a fire hazard.

To clean out the dryer vent, detach the tubing from the back of the dryer and vacuum it well or use a brush to dislodge any lint stuck inside. Finally, give your lint screen a quick scrub with a soft brush—a clean toothbrush works well—and soapy water, then rinse, air-dry completely, and replace.