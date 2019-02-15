25 of the Most Life-Changing Spring Cleaning Supplies on Amazon
Make your home sparkle this spring with a little help from Amazon’s most popular cleaning supplies. Whether you plan to give your home a complete deep cleaning or you only have time to give it a quick once-over, these best-selling items will help you do it all. You can even take it a step further by recruiting some help from the pros and booking Amazon’s home cleaning, professional tile and grout floor cleaning, and hardwood floor cleaning services.
No matter how you approach your spring cleaning, this arsenal of cleaning products will make all the difference.
Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Give your couch and chairs a good washing with this small but mighty machine. Unlike most vacuums, which simply suck up debris, this gadget also applies warm water and a cleaning solution to ensure every stain and spill can be lifted up.
To buy: $89; amazon.com.
Drillbrush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
Give your arms and hands a break from tough scrubbing with this versatile set, which features three heavy-duty brushes that attach to your drill. Fire up your power tool and watch these scrubbers clean away dirt, mold, mildew, soap scum, and all kinds of grime with ease.
To buy: $14 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.
Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner Tablets
Just like the rest of your home, your washing machine could probably use a refresh, too. Simply throw one of these tablets in your tub and run your machine sans clothes. Dingy smells will be gone and your trusty appliance will run like new again.
To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.
Smoke Odor Exterminator Candle Orange Lemon Splash
Amazon shoppers swear by this powerful candle for eliminating the stench of smoke and pet odors. Light this up while you do your spring clean, and your home will smell zesty and fresh.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher
Consider this the easiest way to get a head start on next year’s spring cleaning. While this hair catcher won’t scrub your shower for you, this handy gizmo will save you a few visits from the plumber and makes it easy and quick to clean your drain in the future.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee
If you’re not using a squeegee to wipe down your tiled surfaces, shower doors and walls, windows, and car, you’re missing out! “I'm really glad I got this—I love it!” one reviewer wrote. “The squeegee does an amazing job of wiping down the water drops and keeping my shower sparkling clean. I use it every time I finish showering and it takes less than a minute, but saves me a lot of scrubbing work when I actually scrub the shower.”
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Evriholder SW-2501-AMZ-6 FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom
If sitting on your floor or couch leaves you covered in pet hair, then this rubber “carpet rake” will be your new go-to tool. Use it to collect all that dog or cat hair hiding in your carpet, or put it to work catching hair or dirt on your hardwoods, rugs, or upholstered furniture.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Swiffer WetJet Spray, Mop Floor Cleaner Starter Kit
While the original dry Swiffer Sweeper is great for collecting dust, the WetJet spray version can grab and scrub away even more thanks to its powerful cleaning solution, built-in sprayers, and tough scrubbing pad.
To buy: $29; amazon.com.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
Keep your spring cleaning efforts going year-round by investing in this robot vacuum, which collects debris and dirt from both carpets and hard floors around the clock. Just think of it as your new cleaning assistant that’s constantly working, so you don’t have to!
To buy: $224 (was $249); amazon.com.
Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop and Spring Fresh Scented Demineralized Water Set
Put your scrubbing brush and bucket away because this powerful steam mop, which has received more than 7,000 five-star reviews, is here to give you spotless floors. This powerful gizmo heats up and applies steam for an extra thorough cleaning and works especially well on grout lines.
To buy: $99; amazon.com.
CarGuys Super Cleaner
Show your car some love this spring with this all-over vehicle cleaner. With this versatile solution, you can wipe down both interior and exterior surfaces, including leather, vinyl, carpet, upholstery, plastic, and rubber.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier
Eliminate germs, mold, mildew, allergens, and dust by setting up an air purifier in your most trafficked areas. Adding one to your home ahead of pollen season can also help lessen symptoms for allergy sufferers.
To buy: $85(was $150); amazon.com.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Use this versatile and affordable Dyson gadget in its upright position to vacuum your hard floors or carpets, or quickly transform it into a small hand-held cleaner or long-stem vacuum to access those hard-to-reach places.
To buy: $239; amazon.com.
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack
You’ll find endless uses for these multi-surface wipes, which can be used on everything from stainless steel appliances and sealed granite countertops in the kitchen to tile and porcelain in the bathroom.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Green Gobbler Dissolve Liquid Hair and Grease Clog Remover
If your sink, shower, or toilet seems to be a little more slow moving than usual, free up your pipes and plumbing with this tough but non-corrosive solution.
To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com.
Puracy Natural All Purpose Multi-Surface Cleaner
Give yourself peace of mind by using an all-natural, plant-based cleaning solution. “This stuff is excellent. I just used it to clean my entire house and it performed very well on everything from tile, glass, stainless steel, chrome, wood, laminate, computer monitors, TVs, metal, plastic, baseboards, and walls. You name it, it cleaned it,” one reviewer wrote. Folks also love its refreshing green tea and lime scent.
To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.
Bissell 78H6B Pro Deep Cleaning Concentrated Carpet Shampoo
Skip the pricey carpet treatments offered by the pros and try this affordable alternative instead. Apply it directly or use some of this carpet shampoo in conjunction with your deep cleaning vacuum to launder your rugs, carpets, upholstery, and more.
To buy: $25 (was $27); amazon.com.
Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray
Don’t let your family’s stinky footwear sit in a corner and ruin your spring cleaning efforts. Give shoes a quick spray of this refreshing lemon and eucalyptus-scented solution to neutralize lingering odors.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Extender Handle Starter Kit
While some cleaning products aren’t gentle enough for precious items like antique furniture or heirlooms, you can trust this soft and versatile piece from Swiffer to safely clean everything. Plus, you can adjust its length to dust high-up or hard-to-reach spots.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
Bissell Steam Shot Hard-Surface Cleaner
When elbow grease just won’t cut it, it’s time to pull out the big cleaning guns. This high-pressure steam cleaner is one of the most powerful ways to get rid of stains, spots, dirt, and grime without harsh chemicals.
To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Multi-Surface Cleaner
This gentle exfoliant can make almost anything look new again. Use it to clean up your favorite pair of white shoes, remove scuffs and marks from walls, scrub down appliances, and much more.
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
Grout Pen
It may be impossible to get your grout sparkling white again—no matter how hard you scrub. If that’s the case, this grout pen will give you those crisp white lines again while it anti-bacterial solutions works to prevent mold from growing back.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Scrub Daddy
Known as one of the most successful Shark Tank products ever, this adaptable sponge changes its texture according to the temperature of the water. Crank up the heat to use it as a typical soft sponge or run cold water and it will become tougher, making it perfect for scrubbing.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System
Sanitize your toilet in just seconds with this helpful piece. Simply click on a new cleaning pad, give it swirl in your toilet bowl, and then eject the dirty pad into your trash can when you’re done. It’s that simple!
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Bucket Floor Cleaning System
If you prefer a classic mop for cleaning your floors, this innovative and lightweight set, which has racked up more than 4,000 five-star reviews, is the way to go. You’ll love its foot-powered pedal for wringing out your mop, splash guard bucket, and specially-designed head that perfectly fits in corners.
To buy: $30 (was $38); amazon.com.