7 Must-Have Spring Cleaning Supplies
Dyson DC35 Multi Floor
This compact cordless vac is perfect for those hard-to-reach (and often overlooked) spots. Use the long-reach wand to grab dust bunnies on baseboards and in tight corners or remove the extender pole for simple stair cleaning.
To buy: $330, dyson.com.
Featured April 2012
OXO Slim Duster
Finally, reach that space under appliances that never sees the light of day without moving those heavy pieces. This duster is just the right length to reach around the back of the fridge and slim enough to fit underneath the oven.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. See oxo.com for similar dusters.
Downy Unstopables
Give your linens an added boost of freshness with these tiny beads. Simply pour in a capful with your regular detergent and the just-cleaned scent will last and last.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
Arm Length Rubber Gloves
With all the scrubbing you'll be doing, keep your arms (and clothes) solution-free. These puncture-resistant rubber gloves cover up past your elbow and have a textured palm to avoid slipping.
To buy: $12, qcidirect.com.
Fuzzy Wuzzy Microfiber Mitt
Throw on this soft microfiber glove to dust furniture, clean mirrors, and more. The thick chenille side is ideal for tackling fan blades, while the blue side is great for swiping electronics.
To buy: $6, containerstore.com.
4 Gallon Bucket
This large capacity container can be used with a variety of mops and cleaning tools in and around your home. Plus, the channels at the bottom of the bucket trap dirt so you're not spreading the grime around as you clean.
To buy: $10, casabella.com.
Unger Pro Microfiber Combi-Squeegee Scrubber
Ideal for windows and bathrooms, this dual-sided tool helps remove water spots and soap scum. The scrubber portion disperses cleaning solution and lifts off grime while the squeegee part removes all liquid for a spotless surface.
To buy: $13, homedepot.com.
