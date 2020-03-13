10 Clever Spring Cleaning Gadgets, All Under $25
Here are some genius cleaning tools you never knew you needed.
These smart cleaning gadgets probably don't land on the top of traditional spring cleaning supply lists, but once you try them, you'll never want to go back to cleaning dishes, windows, or garbage disposals the old way again. From a tool that helps you remove pet fur from couches and car interiors, to a power scrubber for that gunk that collects around the sink, these gadgets help you clean tricky areas of your home in half the time. Better yet, each one is priced under $25.
1
Under Appliance Duster
Can you even imagine how many dust bunnies are lurking under your refrigerator and hiding underneath the oven? This slender duster will find out.
To buy: $14, williams-sonoma.com.
2
Hidden Toilet Brush
A toilet brush isn't exactly the most stylish bathroom accessory, but it is essential. That's why we love this discreet option from the makers of the cult-favorite Squatty Potty, which clips onto the toilet tank and hides behind it.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
3
Sweater Shaver
Spring cleaning also means it's time to prepare our winter clothes for storage. Before you stash away those well-worn sweaters and cardigans, use this sweater shaver to remove pills.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
4
Pet Fur Detailer
You know all that dog fur you've never been able to clean off the back car seat? This fur detailer can help. The hard edges lift even stubborn fur, while the rounded sides get into corners.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
5
Expandable Window Squeegee
As we look forward to sunnier days, the start of spring always inspires us to clean the windows. But if you want sparkling clean glass without teetering atop a dangerous ladder, this window cleaning kit with an expandable pole, squeegee, and microfiber covers will get the job done safely.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
6
A Bristle-Less Grill Brush
If you're used to cleaning your grill grates with a traditional grill brush, you've likely had the experience of finding a stray bristle in your BBQ sauce. This steel coil brush solves that dilemma by eliminating the bristles all together.
To buy: $17, uncommongoods.com.
7
Garbage Disposal Deodorizer
Sure, you can always try the citrus peel trick to freshen up a smelly garbage disposal, but if you want an easy solution that doesn't require remembering to buy lemons or oranges, keep a pack of these lemon-scented deodorizing balls in your cleaning cabinet.
To buy: $4, worldmarket.com.
8
Shoe Cleaning Wipes
Spring often means rainy days and muddy walks, so stock up on these shoe wipes that let you quickly freshen up your white sneakers anywhere.
To buy: $20, nordstrom.com.
9
Cactus Dryer Ball
Like a typical dryer ball, this handy laundry tool helps fluff bath towels in the dryer, but this one just happens to come in an adorable cactus shape.
To buy: $10 for 2, amazon.com.
10
Power Scrubber
Spare yourself the elbow grease and let this power scrubber do the tough work for you. Reviewers say it works wonders on grout lines.
To buy: $20, target.com.