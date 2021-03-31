How to Spring Clean Your Entire House Without Harsh Chemicals

Combs and brushes: Fill a container with 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar, and 20 drops tea-tree, lavender, or eucalyptus oil. Soak combs and brushes for 20 minutes, then rinse and air dry.

Sinks, tubs, and ceramic tile: Combine 1 tablespoon liquid Castile soap and 1/3 cup baking soda and use a soft scrub brush. Wipe doors down with a few drops of lemon oil twice a month to help prevent buildup.

Scuffed floors: Apply 2-4 drops of tea tree oil to spots. Wipe excess oil with a cloth and rub in distilled white vinegar. If linoleum, you can also try reducing marks by scrubbing them with toothpaste and a dry cloth until no toothpaste residue remains.

Toilets: Add 2 teaspoons tea-tree oil and 2 cups water to a spray bottle. Shake, spritz along the toilet’s inside rim, let sit for 30 minutes, and scrub.

Windows: Wipe with 2 ounces water and 10 drops lavender or lemongrass oil to remove smears.