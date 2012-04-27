iQ Glass Cleaner

The wave of the future in cleaning products involves mix-with-water solutions that have a lighter footprint, because you use the same container over and over. Don’t let those tiny steps (fill with water, insert vial and sprayer tube, and tighten) be a deterrent. This pick works streakless wonders on glass and mirrors and is worth the change of habit. Smells like clean laundry.



To buy: $4 for empty bottle and one vial of solution, at retailers nationwide.