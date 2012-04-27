The Best Surface Spray Cleaners

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated September 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
methodhome.com
No matter the territory (granite? carpet? glass?), we've picked our favorite products for battling every inch of dirt.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For Wood

methodhome.com

Method Wood for Good Daily Clean
Food-safe and plant-based, this light everyday cleaner keeps butcher blocks, wooden counters, and kitchen tables clean and conditioned. Almond scent (contains no nuts).

To buy: $6, target.com.

See more cleaning essentials: best vacuums, best cleaning wipes, best floor cleaners, and best bathroom products.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For Deep-Cleaning Wood

guardsman.com

Guardsman Wood Cleaner and Wood Polish in Lemon
A smart duo to protect and shine wood furniture: The foaming cleaner removes buildup; the polish, well, polishes. Available in three scents.

To buy: $6, amazon.com.

3 of 6

For Glass

123people.co.uk

iQ Glass Cleaner
The wave of the future in cleaning products involves mix-with-water solutions that have a lighter footprint, because you use the same container over and over. Don’t let those tiny steps (fill with water, insert vial and sprayer tube, and tighten) be a deterrent. This pick works streakless wonders on glass and mirrors and is worth the change of habit. Smells like clean laundry.

To buy: $4 for empty bottle and one vial of solution, at retailers nationwide.

Advertisement

4 of 6

For Carpet Stains

citrusmagic.com

Citrus Magic Natural Instant Spot & Stain Remover
Serious stains—we’re talking soy sauce and jelly that have soaked overnight into wool—begin fading on contact. Also rescues upholstery. Orange-and-lemon scent.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.

5 of 6

For Stone

cleanhappens.com

Better Life Take It for Granite

Leaves a streak-free shine on stone surfaces with no buildup and is completely food-safe. Its light sweet-citrus scent is unobtrusive, even when mingling with cooking smells.

To buy: $10.50, amazon.com.

6 of 6

For Stainless Steel

simplegreen.com

Simple Green Stainless Steel One-Step Cleaner & Polish
Stainless is notoriously vulnerable to water marks and smudges (even a light touch can leave prints). This winner not only cleans expertly but also casts an antistatic layer that repels dust and future spots. Fragrance-free.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco