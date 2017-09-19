Professional Organizers Share Their Ultimate Speed-Cleaning Routines

Set a timer, put on some fun music or an audiobook, and you’re ready to jam. You don’t have to set a timer for each specific task on the checklist, but use the timeline as a general guide.

5 minutes: Strip the beds and put the dirty sheets into the washing machine.

5 minutes: Grab a laundry basket. Go through your entire house and grab anything that doesn’t belong in each room. Don’t spend time organizing—just put them away as quickly as possible.

15 minutes: Clean up the kitchen. Collect all of the dirty dishes, load the dishwasher, hand wash any pots and pans, put away clean dishes, and wipe down the sink and countertops.

10 minutes: Quickly vacuum all of the floors in your home.

10 minutes: Quickly mop your hardwood, tile, or vinyl flooring.

10 minutes: Grab an all-purpose cleaner and wipe down the bathrooms. Start with mirrors, countertops, and faucets, then scrub the toilets. Close the shower curtain and add a fresh hand towel. Make sure the toilet paper is stocked and the hand soap is refilled.

5 minutes: Gather all dirty laundry and sort it into two piles: towels and clothes. Switch the sheets to the dryer, and start a load of clothes.

10 minutes: Put away the items you collected in the laundry basket at the beginning.

15 minutes: Grab some wood cleaning spray, and starting at one end of your home, quickly dust all of the wooden surfaces in your home. Don’t be too picky. Remember, this is a quick clean.

10 minutes: Pick up some window cleaner and starting at one end of your home, quickly clean all of the glass surfaces.

10 minutes: Unload the sheets from the dryer and add the clothes. Start a load of towels in the washer. Go make all of the beds with the clean sheets.

5 minutes: Light a candle, grab a cup of coffee, put your feet up, and enjoy your clean home! (Just don’t forget to switch out the laundry when it finishes!)