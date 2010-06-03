Real Simple Home Cleaning How to Clean a Grill Checklist How to Clean a Grill Checklist Get your grill looking spick-and-span in just 15 minutes. The tools you’ll need: work gloves, dish soap, foil, paper towels, a grill brush, a bucket, stainless-steel wipes, and a whisk broom. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Progressive Barbecue Grill Brush Credit: PROGRESSIVE Checklist Minute 1: Make sure that all dials are in the off position. While the grill is slightly warm, turn off and disconnect the propane tank. Minute 2: Wearing work gloves, remove the grates and the metal plates under them. Place in a bucket of hot water mixed with dish soap. Minutes 3 and 4: Loosely cover the heating elements with a big piece of foil to protect them. With the grill brush, scrub the underside of the hood. (That residue that looks like peeling paint is actually a harmless buildup of carbon from grease and smoke.) Minutes 5 through 7: Use the grill brush to scrub the inside walls above the elements. (Ash and debris will fall onto the foil.) Wipe the walls with a damp paper towel. Minute 8: Remove the drip pan and turn it upside down over a trash can to empty it. Drop the pan into the bucket to soak. Minutes 9 through 11: Take the grates and the drip pan out of the bucket. Lean them on a wall or a ledge, scrub them with the grill brush, then spray with a hose to rinse. Minute 12: Toss the foil and swipe the elements with the grill brush. Replace the metal plates, the grates, and the drip pan (no need to dry them) and reconnect the propane tank. Minute 13: If your grill has a cabinet, sweep out any leaves and debris inside with a whisk broom. Minutes 14 and 15: Grab a few stainless-steel wipes and clean the grill's exterior and the inside of the cabinet. (For porcelain-coated, cast-iron, or ceramic grills, use a cotton cloth dampened with soapy water and follow with a dry cloth.) Voilà! Like new.