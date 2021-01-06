The FDA Just Recalled Rubbing Alcohol From Essaar Inc. Due to Methanol Contamination

You may remember that last summer several brands of hand sanitizer were recalled for containing harmful methanol (aka "wood alcohol")—this time, methanol contamination is causing rubbing alcohol to be pulled from the shelves. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration's latest nationwide recall affects Soho Fresh 70% rubbing alcohol sold in 33.81-ounce clear plastic bottles. Essaar Inc. voluntarily recalled the product, which was distributed to retailers nationwide. Here's how to know if your rubbing alcohol is safe to use.

To check if your bottle of rubbing alcohol is part of the recall, look for the lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367 on bottles of Soho Fresh 70% rubbing alcohol. If it's a match, stop using the product immediately and either discard or return it to the retailer where you purchased it. You can also contact Essaar Inc. directly via email at essaarinc@yahoo.com or call 201-647-7606 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the rubbing alcohol, but the FDA warns: "Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death." While even using the product on your hands poses some risk, children or adults who ingest it are the most in danger of methanol poisoning. If you believe you have experienced any adverse reactions to the product, seek medical attention immediately. You can also notify the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via phone, fax, or online form.