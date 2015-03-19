19 Super Smart Cleaning Supplies
Best Stick Vacuum
Electrolux Ergorapido Plus Brushroll Clean*
This dirt-blaster combo—cordless vac plus pop-out handheld—holds its charge for 20 minutes, allowing you to tackle a whole room and smaller spots in one go.
To buy: $185, amazon.com.
*Two-time RS road test champ.
Best Floor Cleaner
Better Life Simply Floored!
This nontoxic solution works on every type of floor (even marble). And the best part: It requires no rinsing, because it leaves behind zero residue.
To buy: $7, drugstore.com.
Best Fabric Softener
Caldrea Rosewater Driftwood Fabric Softener
It keeps delicates static-free and moonlights as a wrinkle releaser. (Mix 1 tablespoon with 2 cups hot water.)
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Best Ergonomic Duster
Baseboard Buddy
A must-have in RS cleaning stories since its 2011 introduction, this long-reach tool, shaped to fit the curves of molding, keeps you from having to stoop or stretch.
To buy: $20, baseboardbuddy.com.
Best Mild Abrasive Powder
Bar Keepers Friend
Created 133 years ago, this rust remover and mineral-deposit eraser still outshines all the others. It’s the pros’ pick for keeping tile and faucets looking new.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Best Multipurpose Cleaner
Dr. Bronner’s Castile Liquid Soap
There’s barely anything this biodegradable organic soap can’t do. Use it to clean counters and make floors sparkle. (Mix about a tablespoon in ½ gallon of warm water.)
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Best Dish Soap
Dawn Ultra Platinum Power Clean Dishwashing Liquid
With unequaled grease-cutting power, just a drop or two can wash an entire sinkful of dishes.
To buy: $4, walmart.com.
Best Laundry Detergent
Tide Ultra Stain Release
The much loved classic, with a new, genius twist: The cap has rubber grooves on top for working in pretreatments.
To buy: $15, homedepot.com.
Best Eco-Friendly Spray Cleaner
CleanPath Antibacterial Multi-Surface Cleaner
Flip the bottle, squeeze the cleanser pod, and fill with water. One pod makes three budget-friendly bottles’ worth.
To buy: $4 for a starter kit, walmart.com.
Best Paper Towels
Viva Vantage Towels
Clothlike strength makes these the gold standard. A single sheet, rinsed and wrung out repeatedly, can clean an entire kitchen.
To buy: $2, target.com.
Best Scuff-Mark Fix
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Wet this melamine-foam sponge and swipe to remove grime. It’s a miracle worker on marked-up walls and dirty tubs and tile.
To buy: $7 for four, amazon.com.
Best Microfiber Cloths
e-cloth Home Cleaning Set
This machine-washable set is the only one that offers eight color-coded cloths in various textures to give the best results on different surfaces.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Best Adjustable Duster
Casabella Quick Dust Extendable Duster
The experts’ secret weapon for keeping ceiling fans and out-of-the-way spots debris-free, this hinged-head duster extends to 36 inches.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Rain-X Original Glass Treatment
Want a glass shower door that never gets scummy? Every three months, spritz it with this car-cleaning classic, which repels water spots.
To buy: $6, target.com.
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes
The ultimate easy-clean hybrid: potent cleaning solution and cloth in one.
To buy: $5, walmart.com.
Disinfectant Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Cleaner
An effortless fix for the most dreaded of cleaning tasks. Spray the foamy formula on the toilet, tub, shower, and sink and it lifts the dirt so you can quickly wipe instead of scouring.
To buy: $5.50, walmart.com.
The Skrapr
Move this spatula-like tool along a moistened glass cooktop to get the grime up fast without scratching the surface.
To buy: $10, bedbathandbeyond.com.
The Absorber Synthetic Drying Chamois
It holds more moisture than cotton cloths. Use it to clean your car or your countertops and you won't waste time having to wring it out.
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
O-Cedar Easywring Spin Mop And Bucket System
A slotted wringer makes it easier (and neater) to squeeze out excess water when mopping hardwood floors. And the machine-washable microfiber mop head leaves you with fewer streaks and a quicker drying time.
To buy: $40, walmart.com.