How to Keep Your House Clean—Naturally

Homemade natural cleaning products can work just as well as their commercial counterparts—and odds are, you probably already have many of the ingredients on your pantry or bathroom shelves.
Simply host Haley Cairo tests out some really effective homemade natural cleaning products that power through soap scum, window smudges, and more.
Pro Tip: For stubborn stains, leave the products sit for a few minutes to help reduce the amount of elbow grease you need to use.
For an all-natural cleaner, mix together the following and pour into a spray bottle.
To clean windows and mirrors streak-free (and naturally), mix up your own cleaner:
Upgraded spray bottles like these glass sprayers are perfect for your homemade cleaning concoctions.
Microfiber towels are a great eco-friendly alternative to paper towels and sponges—and they're easy to toss in the wash.
These ultrafine microfiber wipes are perfect for a lint-free clean on glass and mirrors.
Using the right essential oils not only add a lovely fragrance to your cleaners—they can help boost their effectiveness, too.
Baking soda makes the perfect all-natural scrub for cleaning sinks and other grimy spots.
A few drops of dishwasher detergent mixed with vinegar and water can make the perfect all-purpose cleaner.
White vinegar is a key component of DIY glass cleaner and general purpose cleansers.
Isopropyl alcohol can be mixed with vinegar for an easy glass cleaner.
If you don't want to DIY your own, an eco-friendly concentrate can be mixed with water, reducing the amount of packaging you use.