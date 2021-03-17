How to Keep Your House Clean—Naturally

Looking to clean up your cleaning up routine? In this episode of Simply, host Haley Cairo shows how to simplify your chores with DIY cleaning products.
By Lisa Milbrand
March 17, 2021
Homemade natural cleaning products can work just as well as their commercial counterparts—and odds are, you probably already have many of the ingredients on your pantry or bathroom shelves.

Simply host Haley Cairo tests out some really effective homemade natural cleaning products that power through soap scum, window smudges, and more.

Pro Tip: For stubborn stains, leave the products sit for a few minutes to help reduce the amount of elbow grease you need to use.

For an all-natural cleaner, mix together the following and pour into a spray bottle.

  • 2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dishwasher detergent

Tip: To reduce the amount of elbow grease you need, let the cleaner sit on tough-to-clean spots for several minutes.

To clean windows and mirrors streak-free (and naturally), mix up your own cleaner:

  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 10 drops essential oil

